600 events in 50 venues over 11 days – Féile has finally arrived

FESTIVAL FUN: 120,000 people will take in Féile an Phobail events over the next 11 days

IT'S 1st August and that means it's Féile time!

Féile 2024 is going to be the biggest Féile ever held with over 120,000 people expected to attend throughout the 11 days of the festival. Over 600 events will take place at 50 venues and there really is something for everyone.

We have 130 Trad Trail traditional music sessions, 92 debates and discussions, 71 family, youth, and community events, 52 art exhibitions, 51 workshops and classes, 47 theatre and film showings, 43 Tours and Walks, 35 music and dance events, 27 Irish language events, 22 sport, health and wellbeing events, 21 nature events, 15 international events, nine food and drink events, eight comedy nights, 7seven literary and poetry events, and six major concerts at the Falls Park.

This year's programme is absolutely enormous and is a testament to the involvement and dedication of so many people who make Féile happen, who make Féile so diverse and wide-ranging, and who make Féile an Phobail the largest community arts festival in Ireland.

The local community and those visiting the festival this August, nationally and internationally, our teams of volunteers, sub committees, funders and sponsors, our venue partners, and media partners, and in particular all those who attend Féile events and who make Féile the success it is, deserve great thanks.

Féile 2024 begins today with world-renowned barrister Blinne Ní Ghrálaigh, who represented South Africa at the International Criminal Court in proceedings accusing Israel of genocide in Palestine, taking part in a discussion at St Mary's University College at 2pm.

Trade Union leader Mick Lynch will deliver the James Connolly Lecture at 5pm today at St Mary's University College, and tomorrow, Friday 2nd August, British Labour Party MP Diane Abbott, one of the best-known figures in British politics, will reflect on the challenges facing left-wing politics, and the evolving relationship between Ireland and Britain in the context of constitutional change.

This Friday, 2nd August, in the Falls Park we are hosting a Vintage Motorcycle and Scooter Show from 4-10pm which is free entry for everyone.

If you want to bring your scooter or bike to display it is only £5. There will be lots of vintage bikes on show, the bar will be open, there’ll be food stalls, live music and more.

On Saturday 3rd August the Féile Carnival Parade will take place, assembling at Dunville Park at 12pm where it will depart at 1pm to parade to Sportlann na hÉireann for our Party in the Park. Thousands take part in the Carnival Parade every year, and thousands more watch along the route. It is a fantastic family day out, full of colour, and amazing activities for the kids at Party in the Park.

So make a day of it on Saturday on the Falls Road!

Fast forward to this Saturday evening and the first major Féile 2024 concert will take place at the Falls Park with the return of the massive '80s and '90s Night.

Performing live will be Frankie Goes to Hollywood’s Holly Johnson, 90’s dance sensations 2 Unlimited, Smokey’s Chris Norman, D:Ream, Bruce Springsteen and Fleetwood Mac Tribute Bands, and local band Manukahunney. The legendary DJ Johnny Hero is the compere for the night.

It’s going to be a special Féile night and people can come along and enjoy a fantastic night in our outdoor concert venue with doors opening at 4pm.

This Sunday 4th August a huge Ireland for Palestine Benefit Concert will take place, with fourteen singers and groups performing live, including a number of Palestinian artists, the amazing Frances Black, Aoife Scott, and More Power To Your Elbow and a host of local bands. Irish comedian Tadhg Hickey will also be performing on stage at the Palestine concert.

Tickets are priced at only £5 and all ticket sale proceeds will go directly to the Palestinian Medical Relief Society. It is an opportunity for you to come along, bring your friends, your family, your neighbours, show your solidarity with the people of Palestine, and enjoy what promises to be a night of great music.

My advice to anyone considering going to any of the concerts at Falls Park is to get your tickets now from ticketmaster.ie. Ticket availability is running very low and you don’t want to miss out on what is going to be the biggest ever set of Féile an Phobail concerts.

Féile time is always an amazing experience. Come and join us and enjoy what this special Community Arts Festival has to offer.

Tá fáilte romhaibh go léir.