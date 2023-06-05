Sean Fox murder: 67-year-old man released after questioning

MURDERED: Sean Fox was a former footballer with Donegal Celtic

A MAN who was arrested in connection with the murder of Sean Fox in West Belfast last October has been released.

The 67-year-old was arrested on Monday morning in the West of the city. He was arrested under the Terrorism Act, and had been taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave for questioning.

Sean Fox was shot dead inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on the Suffolk Road on the afternoon of Sunday 2 October 2022.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact officers on 101, quoting reference number 1120 of 02/10/2022.

Information, including CCTV and dash cam footage, can be provided to police via the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI22R23-PO1.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org