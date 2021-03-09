SOUTH BELFAST: £7m scheme to stop Ravenhill flooding under way

MAJOR PROJECT: The Ravenhill sewerage system work will take two years and will cause considerable disruption in the local area

NI Water has announced the commencement of a major programme of work to upgrade the sewerage infrastructure and substantially reduce the risk of flooding in the Ravenhill area of South Belfast.

The infrastructure project involves the upgrade of existing sewers and installation of new sewers along a section of Ravenhill Avenue and surrounding streets. It is being undertaken to reduce the risk of internal and external ‘out of sewer’ flooding, and when complete will increase the capacity of the sewerage system in this area of South Belfast.

David McClean, NI Water Project Manager, said: “This significant programme of work commence will commence in February and will take approximately 24 months to complete.

“The improvement work will bring real benefits to the local community by upgrading the sewerage infrastructure, some of which dates back to the early 1900s, as well as reducing the risk of ‘out of sewer’ flooding. NI Water understands that major work of this nature can be disruptive to the local community, and would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and cooperation. We will do everything possible to minimise disruption, including the use of underground trenchless construction methods where appropriate.”

With work now planned to commence in the next few weeks, NI Water will be in regular contact with local residents and businesses as we work in partnership to deliver these critical improvements for our communities here in Belfast. I also appeal to anyone travelling in the area to exercise caution, be patient and follow the traffic management arrangements.”

Site preparation works will begin in the Ormeau Park, with initial construction work commencing on the Ravenhill Road in mid-March to divert a large diameter watermain. This will facilitate tunnelling underneath this arterial route into the city centre later.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said: “I am pleased to be delivering with NI Water this major £7million investment for Ravenhill. These works will help reduce the risk of flooding to people’s homes, improving our environment and the lives of citizens in the area.”