95-year-old woman taken to hospital after being struck with water balloons

A 95-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after being struck with water balloons in the Whiterock area.

Frances McAnulty had returned from a family walk in the Falls Park when a crowd of youths threw water balloons at their car.

The elderly woman was struck on the face resulting in a bleed in her eye socket.

The family of the woman have appealed to those responsible to come forward and apologise and to “understand the impacts of their actions".

Geraldine Hughes, the niece of Frances McAnulty, said the family are “devastated.”

“She’s in a terrible state. A very fragile 95-year-old lady who was just enjoying a beautiful day out with her daughter. Please talk to your kids about respect. This is the damage they have caused her. Not to mention the mental distress and fear and shock she has experienced" she said.

“I hope whoever did this owns up and we will handle it with grace once they do. An opportunity for growth and learning here.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Donnelly has appealed to parents and guardians to speak with their young ones.

“For those involved, this lady deserves a sincere apology. Do the right thing and come forward. On behalf of all of the Upper Springfield community we would like to offer our heartfelt thoughts to this lady and wish her a speedy recovery.”

Councillor Donnelly said those involved were between the ages of eleven and thirteen.