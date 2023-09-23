Feast for history fans as James Connolly Centre launches autumn programme

ÁRAS Uí Chonghaile – the James Connolly Visitor's Centre – have released their autumn events programme packed full of historical talks, films and much more.

'Our Bold Robert Emmet'

with Dr Ruan O'Donnell



Robert Emmet's leadership role in the aftermath of the 1798 Rebellion will be explored in a national and international context in this fascinating lecture



Thur 28th Sept

7pm



A senior lecturer at the University of Limerick, Dr Ruan O'Donnell will discuss the life of Robert Emmet focusing on his leadership after the aftermath of the 1798 Rebellion, culminating in his 1803 uprising in Dublin and his famous speech from the dock which gathered much international sympathy and sealed Emmet's legacy as one of Ireland's most famous patriots.



Human Rights Lawyer Pádraig Ó Muirigh will speak about the ripple effect caused by the change to the definition of torture by the European Court of Human Rights.



A film looking at leading Trade Unionist Inez McCormack followed by a discussion on her life and legacy with Susan McKay and Eilish Rooney.



Clár an Fhómhair | Autumn Programme 2023



Our exciting new programme of events is officially launched and available to view online!



A talk with Director of Unquiet Graves Seán Murray, former loyalist prisoner William Mitchell and ex-British paratrooper Glenn Bradley about memory and commemoration in the North and how people in the North can have respectful commemorations in a post-conflict society.



Michele Fazio of University of North Carolina will look at the IWW or the Wobblies, the union formed in 1905 and famous throughout the world. The talk will examine the early history of the IWW, their links with James Connolly and their relevance today.



Piaras Ó Lorcáin and Bláithín Mhic Cána (Tuesday, 30 November, 7.30pm, £15)

South Armagh comes to West Belfast with a night of traditional singing and storytelling from rising stars Piaras Ó Lorcáin from Crossmaglen and Bláithín Mhic Cána from Mullaghban.



Speaking on the events, Manager of Áras Uí Chonghaile, Séanna Walsh said: “Áras Uí Chonghaile has been at the forefront of debate, discussion and promoting a greater understanding of our layered and complex history. This programme continues that tradition with a wide range of insightful and thought-provoking talks which explore the lives of iconic historical figures, American trade unionism and the role of remembrance. We look forward to welcoming our audiences to Áras Uí Chonghaile in the months ahead”.

Development Manager, Clíodhna NicBhranair, said: “As well as a fantastic range of talks and discussions, I’m thrilled that we will be joined by the wonderful duo, Piaras Ó Lorcáin and Bláithín Mhic Cána. This promises to be another fabulous evening of music in Áras Uí Chonghaile as we welcome South Armagh to West Belfast. We encourage visitors and locals alike to mark their calendars and enjoy the incredible events taking place this Autumn in Áras Uí Chongahile.”