CELTIC STORIES: Celtic's early transfer market activity gives fans cause for cautious optimism

PRODIGAL SON: Kieran Tierney's return has sorted out the problem left back position, but a decent deputy for him is still required

UNLIKE many other transfer windows where Celtic have adopted a more cautious approach, this summer has already seen considerable activity from the Glasgow giants as they prepare for the 2025/26 campaign. Brendan Rodgers and the Celtic board seem intent on strengthening the squad early, addressing key areas of need and building momentum well ahead of the Champions League qualifiers. Let’s take a detailed look at the crucial developments so far.

The biggest and longest running story is the long awaited return of Kieran Tierney to Celtic Park. The 27-year-old left-back has signed from Arsenal on a five-year deal. Tierney, a product of Celtic’s Academy and a fans' favourite, left the club in 2019 for a then record £25 million move to Arsenal. However, his time in North London was plagued by injuries, and although he had flashes of form on a loan spell in Spain, he has opted to return home to reignite his career.

Rodgers was reportedly instrumental in convincing Tierney to come back, seeing him as a key figure in bolstering the club’s left side, an area of some instability last season. The move has been universally well received by the Celtic faithful, but with Tierney’s injury record, a back-up left back will be a vital bit of further business for the Hoops.

Celtic are closing in on the signing of Benjamin Nygren, a 23-year-old Swedish attacking midfielder currently playing in Denmark for FC Nordsjaelland. Valued at around £2 million, Nygren is known for his versatility in the final third, with the ability to operate on either wing or as a second striker.

PROSPECT: Nordsjaelland striker/winger Benjamin Nygren comes with promise and versatility and – with a price tag of around £2 million – affordability

Multiple reports have confirmed that talks between the clubs are at an advanced stage, and Nygren is said to have chosen Celtic over competition from FC Copenhagen and Anderlecht. The move would bolster Celtic’s creative options and fits the club’s model of acquiring young, technically gifted players with resale potential. Nygren would arrive as a ready-made first team player with a good pedigree from his time in the Danish Superliga and Swedish internationals.

Celtic’s links to the Japanese market continue with the club interested in Hayato Inamura, a promising 23-year-old centre back currently playing for Albirex Niigata in the J1 League. Standing out for his calmness under pressure, clean tackling and positional intelligence, Inamura can also play at left back, which would of course make him even more attractive. Although no formal bid has been made yet, early scouting and contact suggest that the club is preparing a move to bring the defender to Scotland.

Should the deal progress, Inamura would join a growing Japanese contingent at Parkhead which has proven to be a rich source of talent in recent years with the likes of Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate becoming key figures.

On the outgoing front, Celtic could be set for a major payday. Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig are reportedly preparing a £15 million bid for Nicolas Kuhn, who joined Celtic in January for just £3 million from Rapid Vienna. While the profit margin may seem attractive it would seem the Bundesliga side will have to do better if they are interested in the German’s talents as Celtic value him rather higher.

MIXED FORTUNES: Nicolas Kuhn got off to a flyer last season, scoring here on Flag Day against Kilmarnock, but he tailed away badly and a move could be best all round

The German winger was a revelation in the first half of the season, contributing over 20 goals and assists combined across competitions. But he has fallen away badly and he seems unhappy with his lot at Parkhead. Leipzig’s interest is strong and their track record of developing and exporting talent makes them a logical destination for Kuhn should Celtic choose to sell. A Bundesliga move could also be attractive to Kuhn, given he has expressed interest in making the German national team.

While losing Kuhn would be a blow on the pitch, the enormous profit margin if he is sold for the £20 million that Celtic are said to be holding out for would be a massive boost as Celtic look to strengthen the squad.

Celtic’s proactive approach this window would appear to reflect growing ambition from the club’s hierarchy. Early business allows Brendan Rodgers to work with his full squad during the pre-season, implement tactical adjustments and ensure the team is firing on all cylinders when the all-important European qualifiers arrive.

With Champions League group stage football increasingly vital for financial stability and global profile, securing early reinforcements are going to be crucial to Celtic’s success this season. Supporters have responded positively to the aggressive start to the transfer window, hopeful that further additions will follow.

The 2025/26 season already promises to be one of excitement, renewal, and high expectations at Celtic Park.