Glenpark live events line-up will delight music lovers

SINCE coming under new ownership in October numerous changes have been made at the Glenpark in addition to the Ballroom, including the addition of a brand new cocktail menu and a fully stocked off-licence, as well as live music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Upcoming events include a jam-packed music filled weekend for St Patrick’s Day presenting ‘The Trance Years’ with Trance legends Mark and Gleave Dobbin and Chris Davis who will be playing old school Trance classics all night long from 8pm on Saturday, March 16. Tickets cost £10 and are available on Skiddle. Over 21s only.

On St Patrick’s Day the renowned Gary Óg will be playing plus support with live music from 4pm until 1am. The event with Gary Óg will begin at 3pm, tickets £10 on Skiddle.

On Saturday, April 6 the Glenpark Ballroom will also be hosting the well-known Irish singer/songwriter Fieldsy. Tickets are £10 and are available from Skiddle.

To see the latest exciting events that will be taking place at the Glenpark, you’re invited to visit their Facebook page.