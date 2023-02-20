fonaCAB will help you get your taxi licence

A BRAND-NEW driver development scheme has been launched by fonaCAB to encourage an increase in the number of taxi drivers within the industry here.

This comes on the back of news that the West Belfast Black Taxi Association, which has been a staple of the taxi community in the city, has seen a drop in drivers from around 130 before the pandemic to 45 drivers today.

The taxi driving community has seen a fall in numbers since the pandemic. However, the level of difficulty in passing individual parts of the driving test is also having a negative impact on those wishing to become drivers. Theory test pass rates alone in the North are at a measly 22 per cent and fonaCAB have put this scheme in placed to help improve these numbers.

A four-stage process is currently in place before anyone is qualified to become a taxi-driver. The stages are theory, practical, a medical examination and a good reputation test – similar to a background check for healthcare workers.

The programme that fonaCAB is running is not obligatory to the participant staying with fonaCAB after gaining their licence, which shows their intention to help the industry, not just themselves. The only requirement to start the licence application process and to qualify for this scheme is three years driving experience.

The development scheme is offering drivers a pathway to gaining their licence with no cost attached – outside of the DVLA test fees. FonaCAB are offering tutoring to help guide their applicants through the rigorous regime that is necessary to become a taxi driver in Belfast.

According to fonaCAB Managing Director William McCausland there is a “high demand” for more taxi drivers across Northern Ireland.

“There’s rarely a time these days when the demand for taxi drivers doesn’t exceed the number available," he said.

"A taxi driver must meet the high standards required by the DVA to gain their license, and with the launch of this programme we hope to assist all those who are interested in joining the profession by simplifying the process, taking them step by step through what’s required of them, and maximising their chances of becoming a driver."

The programme is now up and running and there is both in-person and online classes that are available to applicants. Revision tools and kits will all be supplied by fonaCAB and they will be there through every step of the process to get you on the road as quickly and easily as possible.

To apply for the amazing cost-free scheme search “Drive with fonaCAB” online and kickstart your taxi-career.