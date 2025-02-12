AbbeyAutoline champions excellence in education at Blackboard Awards

ABBEYAutoline, Northern Ireland’s largest insurance broker, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the Principal of the Year Award at the 13th annual Blackboard Awards.

The prestigious Blackboard Awards recognise the outstanding contributions of educators who go above and beyond to inspire, guide and support their students and school.

The Principal of the Year Award recognises the exceptional leadership, dedication and lasting impact of school principals across Belfast, acknowledging their vital role in shaping the future of education and empowering young minds.

As part of the Prestige Insurance Holdings Group, AbbeyAutoline employs 440 staff across 15 branches in Northern Ireland, offering a wide range of personal and commercial insurance solutions. With a strong community ethos, the company is dedicated to empowering leadership and fostering excellence across various sectors, including education.

Julie Gibbons, Managing Director at AbbeyAutoline, said: "At AbbeyAutoline, we are passionate about championing leadership that drives meaningful change. Our sponsorship of the Principal of the Year Award reflects our commitment to recognising those who dedicate their lives to education and shaping the leaders of tomorrow.

"School principals are at the heart of thriving learning environments, fostering ambition, resilience and excellence among students and staff alike. Their vision, dedication and ability to inspire are critical in shaping the future of education and ensuring that young people are equipped with the confidence and skills to succeed.

"We are delighted to support these prestigious awards, which celebrate exceptional leaders who go above and beyond to create a lasting impact. It is a privilege to stand alongside those who work tirelessly to inspire, nurture and empower the next generation.”

The 2025 Blackboard Awards will take place at the Europa Hotel, Belfast on Friday 21st February, bringing together the brightest educators, industry leaders and supporters to honour those making an impact in classrooms across the city.

For more information on the 2025 Blackboard Awards visit: https://belfastmedia.com/events/blackboard-awards2025.