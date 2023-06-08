Politicians welcome expansion of sex education guidance at schools

GUIDANCE: Changes have been made to the teaching of sex education in schools MChe Lee unsplash.com

POLITICIANS have welcomed changes to ensure post-primary pupils in the North will receive relevant education on contraception and how to access abortion services.

The UK government has updated the requirements for Relationship and Sexuality Education (RSE) curriculum. The age-appropriate guidance is not mandatory for schools.

The North’s Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris said the regulations will make "age-appropriate, comprehensive and scientifically accurate education on sexual and reproductive health and rights, covering prevention of early pregnancy and access to abortion a compulsory component of the curriculum for students".

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan said education must be relevant to the needs of young people.

“This means modernising education to include Relationships and Sexual Education (RSE) where young people should have access to age-appropriate, science based education on sexual and reproductive health and rights.

"Sinn Féin wants an education system that delivers for all and supports our young people.”

Children are not getting the information or support they need, so they seek it elsewhere. Ensuring standardised, age-appropriate, evidence-based & inclusive relationship and sex education is the responsible thing to do. However this should be delivered by the NI Assembly. https://t.co/NHVgJc3KPS — Kate Nicholl (@KateNicholl) June 6, 2023

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said these educational issues could no longer be swept under the carpet and young people needed to receive relevent education.

“This step from the Secretary of State is welcome, but long overdue. Over the last few years I have been campaigning for better quality education covering relationships, domestic violence, sex education and consent in our schools and I have asked the Secretary of State to intervene in the absence of a functioning Executive here.

“Across these islands we have a serious problem with the way women and girls are treated, and I believe that proper education will act as an early intervention in our schools and will help our young people deal with these issues as they navigate their way through life and make a real difference in the long-term.

“I hope to see fit for purpose relationship and sex education being rolled out at all schools in the North. These are not issues that can be swept under the carpet or ignored. We need to equip young people to make the best choices and that needs to start with teaching about respect and consent in our schools.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said: “The change in RSE was long overdue and must be welcomed.

“Our education system currently falls far short on all sorts of issues including sexual orientation, reproductive health, consent, and gender identity."