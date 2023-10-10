Adams: Chuck Feeney 'was one of the most remarkable men I have ever met'

TALKS: Gerry Adams, Bill Flynn, philanthropist Charles 'Chuck' Feeney and Martin McGuinness meeting at Connolly House in Andersonstown in July 1997 in talks to urge the IRA to restore the ceasefire

FORMER Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams has expressed his deep sadness at the news of the death of philanthropist Chuck Feeney.

The Irish-American businessman has died at the age of 92. Through Atlantic Philanthropies, he gave almost $9 billion to various projects – many of them in Belfast.

"I am deeply saddened at the news of the death of my good friend Chuck Feeney," said Mr Adams. "I want to extend my sincerest condolences and solidarity to Helga his wife and the Feeney family.

"Chuck was an extraordinary human being whose kindness and vision brought hope and joy to millions. Through Atlantic Philanthropies he gave away billions to those working in the field of civil liberties, health, community development and education.

"Along with the late Bill Flynn, Bruce Morrison, Joe Jamison, Chuck Feeney and Niall O’Dowd, he was part of the Connolly House group which played a pivotal role in creating the conditions for the peace process.

"In the decades since then Chuck has remained steadfast and committed to the Irish peace process ever since."

Mr Adams said Chuck Feeney "was one of the most remarkable men I have ever met". He said he was a "very private man who always shunned the spotlight and who was totally committed to our efforts to build peace".

"Chuck’s philosophy was straightforward – if you give while living you get to see the results. It’s about making real and tangible change in peoples’ lives.

"Chuck’s efforts, his generosity and solidarity over many years, touched many millions and will continue to do so into the future. Tá sé ar slí na fírinne anois.”