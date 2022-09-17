Sláinte! The Glenowen, once the West's most-loved hostelry, is making a comeback

The Glenowen situated on the Glen Road has been a landmark West Belfast Bar and Restaurant with function rooms to suit all occasions for over 50 years.



The business is now in the hands of brothers Laurence and Damien Burns as their second venture and one they are relishing. They intend to bring a classic bistro and grill bar back to life, coupled with a dynamic drink’s menu and professional service. The restaurant’s menu is built around fresh local produce and healthy eating options with a specific focus on delivering customer service to the highest standards. They have also introduced an exciting selection of cocktails and wines to complement all meals. Their goal is to put a modern twist on a long-established eating house.

On the top floor they can also cater for private parties in their two fully refurbished and beautifully dressed themed rooms. The smaller ‘Green Room’ has a botanical theme – bright, vibrant, and perfect for smaller occasions. The larger ‘Observatory Room’ catering for up to 120 is a more regal setting suitable for the larger celebration and also the venue for their Comedy Night which is held on the last Friday of each month.

Congratulations to Damien and Laurence Burns and the Glenowen Bar and Restaurant.



Glenowen has been a family favourite for over 50 years in west Belfast and we wish them all the best in the future. 👏👏https://t.co/JqkGC7SQn6@BelfastLive @VisitBelfastOrg pic.twitter.com/TVUGDhQeyA — Fáilte Feirste Thiar (@FailteFeirste) September 6, 2022

Downstairs in the newly renamed bar ‘The Crooked Man’, the aim is to provide all the comforts of a modern pub with a friendly craic filled atmosphere. The Crooked Man offers all live sports which will be followed with the best in live traditional and up-and-coming local musicians all weekend.



All the above paired their competitive drink promos including Cocktail Happy Hour everyday from 5pm-7pm and their Gin & Cocktail of the Month that runs all day everyday amongst other weekend promos. The Crooked Man and Glenowen is undoubtedly back as a contender for the “Go To Spot” in West Belfast.

