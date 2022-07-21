Get stress free transfers with Belfast Airport Taxis

BELFAST Airport Taxis have been easing the challenges and stresses of travel for over 20 years.



Based at Belfast International Airport, the firm offer a range of transport services for incoming passengers. Their professional and punctual service ensures arrivals enjoy a time-efficient and comfortable journey to their onward destination.



An official partner of Belfast International Airport, the Belfast Airport Taxi rank sits right outside the terminal. Passengers can walk straight off their flight and into a cab that can take them anywhere in Ireland with a fixed price guarantee.



Taxis are available 365 days a year and are scheduled to match the volume of incoming flights, meaning you never have to worry about being stranded at the airport.

Reservations can be made online, via phone or via email, with booking confirmation provided within minutes.



Belfast Airport Taxis allow 20 minutes from your flight lands before applying waiting time and doesn’t charge waiting time on delayed flights, meaning you can make your way through the airport at your leisure.



The firm also offers vehicles to suit all needs, from executive cars to larger vans and vehicles for group bookings.



Belfast Airport Taxis Director, Kevin Brown, said: “We work in a very busy, clean environment, with no favouritism so fares are on a first come first serve basis.



We are expecting a busier future with the new Ryanair airline schedules coming to Belfast International Airport.”