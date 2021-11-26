ADVERTORIAL: Transform your bathroom with Tile and Grout Restoration

A WEST Belfast man is transforming bathrooms after setting up his own business just two months ago.



Glen Road man Joe O’Connor, of Belfast Tile and Grout Restoration, decided to make the bold step forward after previously working for another company for eight years.



The business specialises in tile and grout cleaning as well as a range of other services including home improvements and commercial cleaning, cracked and chipped tile repairs, silicone and trim replacement with eight different colours of grout to choose from.



“I make old and dirty bathrooms look brand new to save people ripping out their stuff,” he explained.



“I can also fix cracks, broken tiles, etc. I worked for another company for eight years and decided to go out on my own and set up my own business.



“It has been going really well so far. There has been a lot of interest.”



Belfast Tile and Grout Restoration offer a free consultation and a guaranteed three-year warranty.



For more information, check out ‘Belfast Tile and Grout Restoration’ on Facebook and Instagram.



Tel: 07342018731 or email: btgrinfo@gmail.com



