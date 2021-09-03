SDLP select Paul Doherty as candidate for West Belfast Assembly election

THE SDLP have selected Paul Doherty as their candidate for West Belfast in the next Assembly election.



Mr Doherty’s selection was confirmed at a virtual selection convention in the constituency on Wednesday night.



SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said: “I am delighted that Paul has been selected to run as our candidate in West Belfast. He has been a committed community activist in the area for a number of years and is passionate about helping and representing people.



“Paul is already working on behalf of people in the area. Through his community response initiative in West Belfast he is helping out families who need it most by supplying food and other necessities. This is the kind of commitment and delivery we need in the Assembly, politicians who are willing to do the work, rather than just talk the talk.



“As we prepare for next year’s election we are developing a strategy to make this place better for all our people. West Belfast in particular has some of the highest levels of unemployment and poverty across these islands, people there have been failed by their politicians. Paul Doherty has already shown his commitment to people in the area and would bring dynamism and energy to our SDLP Assembly team.”



The father of two has spent the last 14 years working in the Royal Hospital for the Belfast Trust. Paul is currently a Clinical Trial Manager where he works to support partnerships between academic clinicians and health service researchers by providing the infrastructure to facilitate the delivery of high-quality clinical research funded by the National Institute of Health Research (NIHR), research councils and charities.

Paul Doherty also founded the Foodstock Community Response Organisation which has supported people living in poverty within communities in West Belfast. The project started off as a music festival which raised awareness of poverty in communities and helped support local foodbanks.



At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Foodstock became a foodbank which was located in Paul’s garage and aimed to support the many people who were falling through the gaps of availing of proper support during the pandemic.



Soon, the community rallied round the initiative and over 300 people and families were availing of support on a weekly basis.



Foodstock as an organisation now supports people and families with food supplies and school uniforms, while also providing the tools for them to grow their own vegetables and provide more healthy and balanced meals in their diet.



Paul is also a keen singer/songwriter who performs with local band The Vals and has toured and played alongside with the likes of Paul Weller and Mumford and Sons.



Paul Doherty said: “I’m proud to be from West Belfast. I grew up in the Turf Lodge area and have lived and worked here all my life, it’s where I’m raising my own children now. During my 14-years working at the Royal Hospital I have seen the best of this community in good times and bad, I really believe this area is one of the best places in the North to live. There’s nowhere else where people look out for each other or care for their community like this place.



“However, West Belfast has been badly let down by its politicians. All too often the burden falls on the community sector to pick up the slack and help people who are struggling.



“It’s about time we came together and said enough is enough. People in West Belfast have had enough of waiting for investment in jobs, action on housing waiting lists and to get the healthcare they need. This election gives people a real chance to choose change. Our community deserve so much better than what they’re getting and if elected I’m determined to do better for people here.”



