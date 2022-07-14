Bin bust-up: Man released after disturbance at Holyland Twelfth parade

BIN LIFTED: PSNI officers removed the bin used to break a window in the property

A 46-year-old man has been released on police bail pending further inquiries after an incident involving a resident and a loyalist band in the Agincourt Avenue area of South Belfast on July 12.

A fed-up neighbour has hurled a bin at a marching band during a Twelfth of July celebration in Northern Ireland.



In the video posted to Twitter, band members can be seen chasing the man back into the house before smashing his window. #July12th #TwelfthofJuly pic.twitter.com/sjzPqHw5L2 July 13, 2022

Footage which appeared online and quickly went viral showed a man throwing a small caddy-style bin at the band before retreating into a property in the area. A tricolour was hanging from an upstairs window. Police officers were outside the house at the time of the incident and quickly intervened.

The footage also captured a member of the band smashing a window of the property with a wheelie bin following the initial item being thrown. The house is a property of multiple occupancy and the broken window that of a tenant unconnected to the incident.

Belfast district commander Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “We are aware of footage circulating online involving a number of parties in the Agincourt Avenue area of South Belfast.

“We have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of a range of offences including assault and disorderly behaviour.

“Detectives are currently investigating other potential offences and persons.”

In a statement issued through prominent loyalist Jamie Bryson the band said that they thought a bomb had been thrown at them.

“In the split second following this unprovoked and entirely unexpected sectarian attack, there were genuine and legitimate concerns amongst band members that an explosive device had been thrown into the ranks," the statement read.

“In this context, the band showed remarkable restraint and thankfully calm was quickly restored to the situation. In the confusion following the attack on the band, regrettably an item smashed the window of the general property from which the aggressor came.”

In relation to the damage to the property the statement added: “The band will pay for all damage to the innocent person’s window and express apologies to this individual.”

A later video, widely viewed to a mix of amazement and humour, showed the wheelie bin used by the Orangemen to smash the window being placed by officers in the back of a police Land Rover.