Collusion report: Why did UDR checkpoint move before killers struck at the Devenish?

THE family of Aidan Wallace who was shot dead by the UFF in an attack on the Devenish Arms on 22 December 1991 have said that there are still questions which need to be addressed in relation to his brutal murder.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News in their first press interview since Aidan (22) was murdered, his sister Nuala Campbell said that once the family have a chance to digest the contents of the Police Ombudsman’s investigation into his killing, they will begin to seek answers to the questions that remain.

On Tuesday a Police Ombudsman's report found collusion between the RUC and loyalist murder gangs in the 1990s in South Belfast, including the Sean Graham Bookmakers massacre.



“We have never spoken to the press since it happened and we felt that today, after all of the families met with the Police Ombudsman that somebody had to be here to represent Aidan,” she said.



“We have always known that there was collusion and I think the other families would agree with that. I suppose now that it is in the news, everyone else will know that it has been confirmed that there was collusion in my brother's killing. Some accountability has taken place but there are still more questions to be asked and to be answered.



“We would like to think that those questions will be answered fully. It has taken us 30 years to get this far and hopefully it won’t take another 30.



“One of our main issues is that the UDR checkpoint had been removed from Finaghy bridge just before Aidan’s murder. It had been there for over two years, every Sunday.



“There had been a shooting the night before and the police should have been on high alert. One of our biggest questions is, why was this removed?”



Aidan’s father, Colin Wallace added: “I haven’t had a chance to digest everything which is in the report, not only for our family but for the other people within the Ombudsman’s investigation. It appears to be all part of the same story.”



Aidan was killed when two gunmen entered the premises on Finaghy Road North and indiscriminately fired at customers and staff. Three others, including an eight-year-old boy sustained injuries in the attack.



Police believed that the gunmen escaped in a stolen car which was later recovered in nearby Locksley Place.



