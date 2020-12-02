Aisling Awards to honour Irish language groups keeping hope alive during pandemic

FOUR grassroots organisations have been shortlisted for the 2020 Gaeilge Aisling Awards – Gradaim na hAislinge – for promoting the Irish language and keeping spirits high during the Covid-19 pandemic.



This year’s awards, dedicated to the 'Unsung Heroes of the Pandemic', will be presented at a groundbreaking virtual gala on December 10.



The shortlist for the Coinnigh an Misneach/Keep Hope Alive Award for the Irish language, sponsored by Foras na Gaeilge, has been whittled down to the following four:



Áras Mhic Reachtain — Successfully remodelled North Belfast Irish language summer school for web audience. Scoil Samhraidh agus imeachtaí arlíne.



Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich — For their packed online programme and festivals in response to pandemic. Scoth imeachtaí gan staonadh le linn na paindéime.



Glór na Móna — Among the key drivers of Ar Scáth a Chéile pandemic fightback in Upper Springfield. Ag croí-lár an phobail le linn na géarchéime.



Ionad Uíbh Eachach — Launched a range of classes and initiatives to battle pandemic blues. Ranganna agus fiontair Ghaeilge ar leith.



Looking forward to the 2020 Aisling Awards, Foras na Gaeilge CEO Seán Ó Coinn, commented: “The growth of the Irish language in the community has been Foras na Gaeilge’s main focus since its establishment 20 years ago.



BRÓD: Foras na Gaeilge CEO Seán Ó Coinn

“During those 20 years our priority has been to ensure that the development of the Irish language at community level has continued, and we are delighted to support Gradaim na hAislinge in a year when community support has never been more important.



“The Irish language is an integral part of community life and society in Belfast, and increasingly so throughout the North. This year Irish-language groups responded to the challenges presented by Covid-19, and adapted their events to cope with the pandemic and the restrictions.



“The 2020 shortlisted groups are well known to us, and, as proud funders of An Chultúrlann, Ionad Uíbh Eachach, Glór na Móna and Áras Mhic Reachtain, it is no surprise to Foras na Gaeilge that they have been at the forefront of efforts in Belfast to support the Irish-language community.



“These groups have been pioneers for decades responding to the needs of their communities and advancing the Irish language agenda.”



While the traditional gala event in the Europa has been put on hold due to the pandemic, there are still plans to celebrate the Aisling champions in homes across Belfast on 10 December. A Tom and Ollie hamper of goodies and refreshments can be ordered online to ensure you have a glass in hand to salute our community heroes.