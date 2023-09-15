174 West Belfast students benefit from £87,000 Aisling Bursary awards

BIGGEST YET: The annual Aisling Bursaries ceremony was held at St Mary's University College on Monday evening

THE West Belfast Partnership Board are celebrating their biggest Aisling Bursary Awards to date.

The bursaries were first established in 2000 to provide financial support to students from West Belfast to help make their dreams of taking up further and higher education or training a reality and to fulfil their life ambitions for securing a fulfilling career.

The Aisling Bursaries also highlight the importance the business community attaches to the development of education and training in West Belfast.



Year on year, individuals, local families, businesses and international organisations contribute bursaries to support students and help them defray the costs of education and training.

This year, an incredible £87,000 is helping 174 students to fulfil their dreams of beginning or continuing their studies.

The annual Aisling Education Bursary Awards ceremony took place at St Mary’s University College on Monday evening.

Angie Mervyn, from West Belfast Partnership Board said: "We are absolutely delighted that this year, which marks the 24th anniversary of the bursaries, has been the biggest year yet.

"Our fantastic sponsors have donated an incredible £87,000 which has helped 174 students to fulfil their dreams of beginning or continuing their studies.

"The Aisling Education Bursaries are a unique education scheme for students from West Belfast and Shankill, which highlight the importance the business community attaches to education in developing West Belfast.

"The initiative is a community and private sector partnership through which businesses, community enterprises, families and individuals contribute to the Aisling Education Bursary fund and make a firm commitment to developing the skills of the local community.

"Our sponsors have shown not only an incredible gesture of generosity, but also a vote of confidence in the recipients of the Bursaries and a real investment in our West Belfast community.

"It’s incredible that in the last 24 years, a total of £905,500 has been awarded to 1,248 students. Let’s try to reach the £1million mark for next year to celebrate 25 years!

"Thanks to our sponsors and congratulations to all our recipients – we wish you all the very best in your studies."