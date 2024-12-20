COMGHAIRDEAS: Páid Ó Cianáín, manager of Irish language fundraising charity TACA, presents Aislínn Mullan, the latest scratchcard winner  with a cheque for £1,000. Aislínn has been planning a trip to California for Easter 2025 with her daughter Grace and the winnings will help with the cost.  Nollaig Shona duit, Aislínn.    