Alcoholics Anonymous Lisburn Road group to hold open public meeting

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) is dedicated to helping individuals who have a desire to stop drinking.

However, on occasion, AA groups arrange meetings open to those who may not have a drinking problem themselves but may have family members or friends who need some help, or be professionals dealing with addiction, who would like to see how AA works.

These meetings are called Open Public Meetings.

Alcoholics Anonymous, Lisburn Road Group, are holding an Open Public Information Meeting on Monday 7th April at 8pm at the Agape Centre, 236-238 Lisburn Road, Belfast, BT9 6GF.

The meeting will have speakers from AA, Al Anon and a medical professional, who will share their experience in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

If you want to learn more about alcoholism or AA, whether you are suffering yourself or know someone who is, or you work in this field, then this is an opportunity to find out. You are very welcome to attend.

If you have any queries, please call / contact, in the strictest confidence.

028 90 351222 (NI), 01 842 0700 (ROI)

or visit www.alcoholicsanonymous.ie