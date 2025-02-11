Belfast theatre-lovers invited to Big Apple drama fest

Celtic Junction Arts Center, the premier hub for Irish arts in the Midwest of the USA is inviting Belfast theatre fans to participate in its New York City Irish Theatre Festival Experience from April 3-6, 2025.

Fantastic evening celebrating another successful First Irish Festival!☘️ A HUGE congratulations to our nominees & winners. Also a big thank you to all our sponsors and everyone who helped us make this possible!👏🏼 #origintheatre #nyc #awards #winners #nominees #sponsors #partners pic.twitter.com/ozxdCYz0Ks — Origin Theatre Company (@OriginTheatre1) January 30, 2019

In partnership with Origin Theatre in New York City, this dramatic weekend will offer an in-depth exploration of Irish theatre, featuring five performances, artist meet-and-greets, and group dining in Manhattan venues.

Participants will stay at the famed Fitzpatrick Manhattan Hotel, a boutique Irish-owned on Lexington Avenue owned by former Irish Echo Person of the Year Honoree and former Ireland Funds President John Fitzpatrick.

TREADING BOARDS: Mick Mellamphy

Natalie Nugent O’Shea, Executive Director of CJAC and former NYC theatre professional, will lead the experience and guide participants through the weekend’s events. Attendees will also meet Mick Mellamphy, actor and founder of Origin Theatre, for insights into the Irish theatre scene.

“Irish theatre is not just the bygone voices of Beckett, Shaw, and Yeats—it is a living, breathing tradition that is being carried on by the formidable talents of today,” says O’Shea. “Origin Theatre and Irish Repertory Theatre are innovators of this craft in the States, forging new work and raising new voices. The Irish have always had a great deal to say, and when it comes to their theatre, they make no exceptions.”

The itinerary includes a performance of Irishtown by Irish playwright Ciara Elizabeth Smyth (see video above) at the Irish Repertory Theatre, a reading of Shelter by Irish-Canadian playwright John Doyle at the American Irish Historical Society, and a day dedicated to Fishamble: The New Play Company with productions of In Two Minds by Joanne Ryan and Fight Night by Gavin Kostick. The weekend concludes with a matinee of Breezy Point by Irish-American playwright Rosie Coursey.

CASTING A WIDE NET FOR THEATER TRIP: Natalie O'Shea of Celtic Junction Art Center in her old stomping ground of Gotham

The package retails at $850 (£690) per person, including tickets to five performances and group meals.

Accommodations: Special rates are available at the Fitzpatrick Manhattan Hotel. Hotel bookings are separate from the package price. Full accommodation details are available on the Celtic Junction website. Spots must be reserved by March 3.

"Participants may join us from anywhere. We'd be delighted if this became an annual gathering for Irish American fans of the theatre from across the U.S." adds Natalie O'Shea.