All Saints College principal praises pupils for rising to GCSE challenge

The head of All Saints College, the newest school in West Belfast, has been paying tribute to her pupils as GCSE results are released.



Among the delighted students at All Saints College was Matthew Rocks who achieved two A*s, two As and three Bs.



Across the North, the percentage of students receiving the very highest grades continued to increase, with 39.9 per cent of GCSE entries awarded Grades A and above, a 3.6 percentage point increase on previous outcomes.

The percentage of students achieving Grades C and above was very similar to 2020, with over 89 per cent of students being awarded these grades.



All Saints College Principal, Mrs Bronagh Farrimond paid tribute to the pupils, parents and staff.



“Praise must be given to the pupils who worked extremely hard in all their assessments, to the staff who were under tremendous pressure as the impact of the pandemic, on teaching and learning, was a major challenge, and to the parents who have supported us over the past 2 years.



“I am delighted with the results and would like to congratulate all our pupils. They have experienced a very different type of education that none of us could ever have imagined. They have shown great resilience in very different circumstances and they are a credit to themselves and their families.



“We in All Saints College are looking forward to the next academic year with optimism and enthusiasm and wish continued success to all our pupils in their chosen pathways.”