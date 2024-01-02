House in Alliance Avenue burgled and ransacked on New Year's Day

BURGLARY: A home on Alliance Avenue was broken into on New Year's Day

AN investigation is underway after a house was burgled on New Year's Day.

Police are appealing for information after the home was ransacked on Alliance Avenue.

Thieves broke into the house sometime in the late night/early morning and stole a Black Nissan Duke vehicle as well as a sum of money. The PSNI have said damage was caused to the rear door and the home has been ransacked.

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said:

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1312 01/01/24.

"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”