Allianz Football League: Antrim aim for a reaction against Westmeath with promotion hopes in the balance

Antrim’s defeat against Louth at the weekend means they must beat Westmeath on Sunday and hope for other results to go their way if they are to secure Division Two football next year John McIlwaine

Allianz Football League Division Three

Antrim v Westmeath (Corrigan Park, Sunday, 2pm)

IT is easy to get carried away by looking at the permutations in Division Three of the Allianz Football League heading into the final Sunday this week, but for Antrim manager Enda McGinley, victory over Westmeath and a good performance is a must and everything else a bonus.

The Saffrons went into last weekend on top of the pile in Division Three, but a hugely disappointing showing against Louth saw them drop to third and now need a favour elsewhere if they are to make it back-to back promotions.

An Antrim win and Fermanagh win in Limerick would see the Saffrons into second place.

A draw at Corrigan Park would then see four teams on eight points should the Ernesiders triumph with scoring difference coming into play and Antrim would then finish second so long as Fermanagh’s winning margin is 17 or less.

There is also a chance that the top three could all finish on nine points with an Antrim win, Limerick draw and Louth defeat at Wicklow, with the Saffrons again holding the balance on scoring difference.

Tickets available to purchase now for both county fixtures this weekend🟡⚪️



Antrim v Offaly: https://t.co/wFlVZTBT81



Antrim v Westmeath: https://t.co/QLcQNjAnWV pic.twitter.com/XL2zcknwE5 — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) March 23, 2022

Before the frantic scroll for other score updates can begin on Sunday, Antrim have their own job to do and McGinley insists his players must put events elsewhere to back of their minds, instead focussing on getting a response after a flat display in Ardee last weekend that has moved promotion out of their hands.

“Our main focus has to be on producing a performance we are happy with,” he said.

“Whether or not that gets us a result on the day as sometimes that will be down to Westmeath and some days wee things go against you.

“First and foremost, we want to see a response from ourselves to go out and play the football we feel we are capable of and that we have shown at other times in the League. That’s the big challenge that lies ahead for us and it’s great to have this game coming against the top-quality opposition in Division Three.

“Westmeath were everybody’s tip (for promotion) at the start and they are still in the hunt. Both teams will just be focussing on the result and then whatever falls after that is secondary as it’s out of our hands now, but the performance is in our hands.”

A top-two finish would not just seal promotion, but book a place in the Division Three final at Croke Park and the extra game would do no harm with the Ulster Championship game against Cavan on April 23 coming into view.

Going into that game on a high, whether promoted or not, is the ideal preparation as they aim to put last Sunday’s off-colour display in Louth behind them.

All #AllianzLeagues Football Tables after this weekend's Round 6 games.



There is an extra column this week:



🟢 - finalist

🔴 - relegated

🟠P - can still qualify for final

🟠R - can still be relegated#gaaleaguetables #gaabeo #sundaysport #leaguesunday pic.twitter.com/3tgU38AGhm — GAA League Tables (@GAALeagueTables) March 20, 2022

Antrim have proven they are well equipped for this level, having been promoted from the basement last season, so banking another two points with players delivering a performance they are capable of is the minimum requirement on Sunday against a Westmeath team who are also on seven points going into Sunday’s fixture.

“There was a collective sense that numerous players were coming into really good form and I hope that’s still the case,” McGinley reflected.

“At the weekend there was a collective misstep, the whole thing was off-colour, so I’d be very hopeful that boys would return to the very good form they have shown at other times.

“Cavan is just four weeks away, so win or lose you hope to come out in a way where confidence is good and we can go onto make a good game of it against Cavan.

“That is a huge game for Antrim being at home and against Cavan, a team who have been there and done that very recently in Ulster. They’ve achieved the big prize in Ulster, so that is a great challenge to look forward to.

“You are hoping to go into the preparation phase of that challenge off the back of a good performance, whether that means a League final - although that is out of our control - a win or performance-wise as we’d want to see a good improvement from last week.”