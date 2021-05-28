Allianz Football League: Antrim welcome Leitrim with the pressure off

Saffrons assured of a Division Four semi-final/playoff thanks to their opening wins

Allianz Football League Division Four North

Antrim v Leitrim (Corrigan Park, Sunday, 3pm, live on GAA GO)



IT’S the dream scenario for Antrim’s footballers this Sunday as they go into their final Division Four North game when hosting Leitrim already assured of top-spot and a semi-final against the second place team in Division Four South.

That game, which is a de facto promotion playoff as both Division Four finalists will secure Division Three football for 2022, is slated for the weekend of June 12/13, so this weekend’s game against Terry Hyland’s outfit could give the Antrim management the opportunity to run their eye over some of those players who haven’t featured yet.

Two defeats in their opening fixtures means that Leitrim travel to Belfast already out of the promotion race and will play for the Division Four Shield, the opposite scenario from Antrim whose two one-point victories over Louth and Sligo mean they have maximum points and regardless of what happens on Sunday, can’t be overtaken at the top of the table due to their head-to-head record.

That’s not to say the Saffrons will be taking this weekend lightly as winning momentum is exactly what they want going into the semi-final that will be something of a Championship final for them as promotion is the main objective this year.

“This is a good way to go into this week,” said assistant manager Stephen O’Neill following Sunday’s dramatic win over Sligo.

“We have Leitrim and know that is going to be a very tough game.

“They have a very good set-up so we will have to prepare as well as we can for that, but we are looking forward to welcoming them up here.”

It has been edge-of-your-seat stuff so far for Antrim as their opening victory over Louth came with a late rally and a Ryan Murray point to snatch a win.

If that was exciting, then Sunday’s win over Sligo raised the heart-rate further as Antrim again battled back and seemed to have sealed the deal when Eunan Walsh found the net in stoppage time only for Sligo to be awarded a third penalty of the game immediately afterwards that was tucked away and seemingly rescued a draw for the Yeates County.

However, just like the opening day, Antrim summoned one last charge and this time is was the evergreen Paddy Cunningham who split the posts with what was the last meaningful act of the game as Antrim snatched the win.

The Lámh Dhearg man had suggested his return to county colours last year was a one-season effort, but was talked round by the new management team led by Enda McGinley.

O’Neill was delighted to have the 35-year-old on hand to come into games late and offer that piece of brilliance that has defined a career for club and county.

“He did the same last week (against Louth) when we needed a score and he hit it,” noted the three-time All-Ireland winner.

“He has one of the sweetest left foots about and just a calm head. The experience showed there because that was definitely a very difficult kick from a tight angle, but no better man than Paddy to knock it over.”

While Antrim have won both of their games, they have done so by the skin of their teeth and after Sunday’s win, O’Neill acknowledged there is much work to be done and progress made to get to where they want to be.

Strength-in-depth is a key component to any squad with ambition and Antrim is no different, so this Sunday could well be that opportunity for squad players to get the chance to show what they can do and allow those who have been in action over the first couple of weekends to rest up and let any knocks clear.

Stephen O'Neill has praised the impact Paddy Cunningham has made in Antrim's two games so far

Leitrim have always proved to be a tough nut for Antrim to crack and despite the Connacht side having lost to Sligo and Louth by seven and nine point respectively, do have the ability to make it a tough afternoon for anyone at this level, so Antrim know they must attack the game with the same attitude they have done to put themselves into the semi-finals.

Last week, they actually led Louth at the break before falling away in the second period as the Wee County took over. In Keith Beirne and Mark Plunkett they have players who can cause problems in attack, so Antrim will need to remain disciplined and having conceded three penalties last week - despite their protests - will be aiming for limit chances from the placed ball.

Just who gets the nod to start this weekend remains to be seen, but there was a hint that changes will be made and this is a good position for Antrim to be in according to O’Neill.

“This is what you want to be at,” he agreed.

“I suppose there’s not much time for recovery for men who pick up knocks and wee niggles, but it gives the panel a chance to shine as well.

“That’s what we are lucky to have here: a very strong panel and everyone is pushing each other.”