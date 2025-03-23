Allianz Football League: Kildare loss sends Antrim down

Allianz Football league Division Three

Kildare 1-26 Antrim 1-15

THEY went down, but went down swinging as Kildare overturned a five-point deficit at half-time to power home against Antrim at Newbridge to confirm the Saffrons' relegation.

It required a seismic turn of events for Andy McEntee's side to avoid the trap door, but even when it seemed they were doing their part at the break, Sligo's hammering of Leitrim ensured their fate was firmly out of their hands.

This was also a key game for the Lilywhites as they required a win, and preferably a handsome one, to seal promotion, which they ultimately earned after a powerful second-half display.

It all seemed to be going to plan for the hosts early as they went six in front with Niall Kelly, Callum Bolton and Alex Beirne kicking two points apiece.

But Antrim were not about to surrender and with the wind at their backs, they roared into it.

Conor Stewart got them moving with a two-pointer after 15 minutes and they used the elements to their advantage as the twos flowed.

Dominic McEnhill was quick to follow suit with a pair of twos from frees and another from play - his placed balls punishment as the hosts got caught with too many players back.

Dominic McEnhill carried the fight for Antrim

Antrim were firing and they carried a 0-14 to 0-9 into the break as eyes began to switch to events in Sligo, but the hosts found the reply in the second period to completely take over.

Kildare's bench made a huge impact with Ben McCormack, Paddy McDermott and Darragh Kirwan driving them on as the trio hit nine between them.

The hosts landed 1-8 without reply to turn this game around with Niall Kelly grabbing the goal in the 44th minute with Ryan McQuillan stopping the rot at the other end.

Six was the gap late on before Fionn Nagle gave Antrim life late one with a goal, but Kildare powered home with the last seven scores as Antrim's afternoon was compounded with Eoghan McCabe picking up a second yellow late on.

In the event, Antrim are demoted to Division Four with Kidare heading in the opposite direction.

KILDARE: C Burke; H O'Neill, M O'Grady, B Byrne; R Houlihan, J McGrath, D Hyland; C Bolton (0-2), A Masterson; C Hagney, A Beirne (0-6, 1x2ptf, 1f), C Dalton (0-2); R Sinkey (0-1), K Feely (0-1f), N Kelly (1-4).

Subs: B McCormack (0-2) for Hagney (HT), P McDermott (0-1) for Masterson (44), D Kirwan (0-5,1x2ptf) for Sinkey (50), B McLoughlin (0-1) for McCormack (63), Tony Archbold (0-1) for Beirne (70).

ANTRIM: L Mulholland; E McCabe, E Walsh, K Keenan; J McAuley, J Lenehan, D McAleese; C Stewart (0-3, 1x2pt), P Finnegan; P McBride (0-2, 1x2pt), N Burns, R McCann; C Hand, D McEnhill (0-8, 3x2ptfs, 1x2pt), R McQuillan (0-2, 1f).

Subs: E Quinn for Hand (41), F Nagle (1-0) for Finnegan (50), R Boyle for Keenan (60), C Higgins for Burns (65), J McDonnell for Walsh (68).

REFEREE: Brendan Griffin (Kerry).