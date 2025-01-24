Allianz Football League: Saffrons seek to take advantage of home comforts against Banner

Ryan Murray is one of three players who have recovered from cruciate injuries back for 2025

Allianz Football League Division Three

Antrim v Clare (Corrigan park, Sunday, 1pm)

MAKING home advantage count is crucial in the Allianz Football League, so with three on their home patch and four away in 2025, Antrim know they need to make a good start on Sunday against Clare at Corrigan Park to get their Division Three campaign off and running.

Heading into this game, there are many questions given the new rules introduced in football and we may have some answers come 4pm as to how the Saffrons are adapting.

We could be in for some strange results over the next few months with the two-pointers from 40 metres coming into play, meaning teams with players more adept at shooting from range at an advantage, but then conditions may nullify such efforts on any given day.

The prospect of three-on-three counters could also benefit teams with more pace up top and it will be interesting to see how this plays out on Sunday as the game begins a new chapter.

Therefore, it’s difficult to know exactly where we are ahead of this first competitive outing for both teams who met in Ennis last year with The Banner claiming a three-point win despite a late rally from a 14-man Antrim.

Clare just missed out on promotion last year as defeat in their final game against Down in Newry saw the Mournemen pip them to a place in Division Two, while Antrim had to get by Wicklow to save themselves from the drop after four straight defeats after a positive start to the campaign.

It is certainly a good test for Andy McEntee’s men to begin the new season, but it comes with those question as to which of these teams will adapt to the new rules better and this could have a huge say on the outcome.

But adapt they must and Antrim will be keen to bank early points with trips to Fermanagh and Offaly to follow, while away days against Laois and Kildare later in the campaign will be preceded by home fixtures against Leitrim and Sligo respectively.

That is a tough schedule, but the fight for promotion and against relegation may well come down to which teams can settle into the new reality that bit better.

The 2025 Allianz Football League begins this weekend, and with it the exciting prospect of seeing the FRC rule enhancements in action. Check out our guide to the new playing and disciplinary rules so you're fully briefed before you watch a match.#GAABelong https://t.co/OYPSdRtJob — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 23, 2025

“All of those games are winnable or losable, so you need to be on top of it,” McEntee said.

“It’s a big challenge for us as it looks like the strongest Division Three we’ve had since I came about.

"Starting off with Clare is not easy and then Fermanagh; Kildare coming down; Laois and Leitrim coming up. It is ultra-competitive and that is what makes the League such a good competition.

“I think with the new rules, you are going to see some big score-lines.

“One of the concerns is the new rules will just help the stronger teams and the gap between the haves and have-nots will get bigger.”

Last year, a lengthy injury list didn’t help Antrim’s cause and although they are still short of a clean bill of health with Colm McLarnon one of the long-term after sustaining a cruciate injury when playing for St Paul’s in last year’s Intermediate Championship.

Add in the departures of Declan Lynch, Ruairi McCann (Creggan) and Paddy McAleer, there will be plenty of opportunities for new faces and those who’ve been on the fringes to stake a claim this season.

“They are all misses as they are big men and big characters, but this gives the opportunity for some of the younger players,” McEntee countered.

“Last year, you had three guys with cruciates: Patrick Finnegan, Conor Stewart and Ryan Murray. They are all back at it, which is great, but we are still struggling.

“Conhuir Johnston played with his club (Cargin) but came back to us injured again. It doesn’t look like he will have pitch time any time soon. Peter Healy is still struggling with an injury.

“We have far too many, but that’s just an opportunity for others to step up and put their hand up.”

