Allianz Hurling League: Antrim can't lift the gloom in Westmeath

Allianz Hurling League Division One, Group B

Westmeath 2-18 Antrim 1-15

A FOURTH defeat in as many Division One outings spelt the end of any chance Antrim will be involved in next year's 1A as they came up short against Westmeath in gloomy and windy Mullingar on Saturday.

Six points was the difference and two preventable goals would in end end be decisive on the board, but the hosts were just that bit better on the day as they never trailed and aside from a very brief period when Antrim drew level in the opening half, they led the way.

The Saffrons were full of endeavour but just couldn't take a firm grip on the game for any length of time and perhaps a sign it wasn't going to be there day came in each half when first, Tiernan Smyth spilled a high ball into his own net but in the second, Westmeath goalkeeper Noel Conaty did exactly the same but he saw the ball go the other side of the post.

A lengthy injury list and the Ulster U20 final taking place in Belfast left the Saffrons down to the bare bones, but they were up for the fight and manager Darren Gleeson was in no mood to make excuses after.

"Overall, our performance just wasn't good enough," he admitted.

"The boys that are in there are trying their hardest. There's a conversation outside about who is not there but they boys in there are giving everything they can for the Antrim jersey.

"Today it wasn't up to scratch but you just work at it. What are you going to do? Stop and not do it? That's not an option. You stay hard at it and try to improve, so that's what we'll do this week."

Westmeath players swarm Eoghan Campbell

Playing with a substantial wind advantage in the opening half, Westmeath were much quicker out of the traps with top-scorer David Williams knocking over a free for the first of his eight points.

David O'Reilly and Eoin Keyes opened their accounts before Antrim got on the board eight minutes in through one of their standouts, Conal Cunning.

This brought them to life with Eoghan Campbell and Conor McCann landing points and Antrim were just one behind in the 22nd minute when disaster struck as Keyes sent in a shot for a point that dropped and Smyth, who had been solid prior reached to catch but the wet sliotar slipped through his fingers and into the net.

However, Antrim would hit back two minutes later as Scott Walsh availed of an advantage to go long and Niall McKenna read the flight to rise and bat home.

Cunning tied up the game at 1-6, but Westmeath would regain control, outscoring the visitors by 6-2 down the stretch as they took a 1-12 to 1-8 lead into the half.

Aontroim GOALL Niall McKenna!!!! 💥 pic.twitter.com/CNrMOxDVDj — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) March 9, 2024

With the wind at their backs, Antrim won't have been too disappointed by the margin but again they made a slow start after the break with substitute Peter Clarke racing through for a score and Williams adding another.

Westmeath would go 15 minutes before their next score, but Antrim added just two of their own in this time as substitute Eoin McFerran landed with his first touch and McKenna with another.

Another of the Westmeath subs, Killian Doyle, would end their barren spell, but points from Cunning and one from deep by Niall O'Connor left just a goal between the sides.

It was a scrappy second half with daylight fading by the second, but the game breaker arrived with 10 to go as Williams launched a free from his own half into the wind. The ball dropped and broke with Davy Glennon whipping past Smyth.

He and Doyle would add points and although Antrim tagged on some scores late, the game was gone as Westmeath claimed a big win.

Gleeson refused to make excuses for the loss by his side that was missing a dozen out injured and members of the U20 panel, insisting those who played gave it their all but just couldn't get over the line.

Niall McKenna celebrates his goal

"Conditions weren't tricky at all," he countered.

"I wouldn't blame conditions, light or any of that. It was the same for Westmeath as it was for us.

"The best team won the game. We were the second best team, but I don't think it was for a lack of effort - just execution and playing at a higher level.

"Once 15 lads cross the line you expect them give everything the have. It doesn't matter what you have standing behind you (on the bench). U20s are trying to learn their trade at another level, so it's very unfair to be asking them to come in and back it up all the time.

"The other 12 (injured) lads were working hard at Dunsilly this morning and hopefully those injuries clear up over the next few weeks.

"We only used four of the six subs as that's all we needed, but that's not why we were beat. A lot of guys learning to play at that level and it's a sharp learning curve."

WESTMEATH: N Conaty; S Egerton, T Doyle, C Gaffney; J Gillen, K Regan, J Bermingham; R Greville (0-1), S McGovern; N Mitchell, D Williams (0-8, 5 frees, 2 65s), O McCabe; E Keys (1-2), J Boyle (0-1), D O'Reilly (0-2)

Subs: A Craig for J Gillen (32), K Doyle (0-2) for D O'Reilly (HT), P Clarke (0-1) for S McGovern (HT), D Glennon (1-1) for E Keys (52), M Daly for O McCabe (66)

ANTRIM: T Smyth; P Duffin, R McCloskey, P Burke; S Walsh, R McGarry, N O'Connor (0-2); E Campbell (0-2), E Og McGarry; R McAteer, R McMullan, N McKenna (1-1); C Cunning (0-7, 5 frees), C McCann (0-2), F McCurry.

Subs: E McFerran (0-1) for S Walsh (45), C Boyd for E Og McGarry (45), C McGarry for R McMullan (54), A Bradley for R McAteer (58)

REFEREE: Shane Hynes (Galway).