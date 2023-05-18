Amendments to British government's legacy bill criticised

CHANGES to the British government’s controversial Legacy Bill have been challenged by victims' groups who have urged the British government to scrap the bill entirely.

The appointment of former Lord Chief Justice Declan Morgan to oversee the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) before the legislation has been passed was also criticised.

The British government have yet to announce what exactly they will be changing regarding the bill but the North's Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said it would be 'game changing' and told MPs they have been on a journey to 'improve the bill dramatically' with announcements due on the specific changes in the coming weeks.

The bill is currently in the ‘report’ stage in the British House of Lords.

The bill is opposed by all political parties in Ireland, Amnesty International and other human rights organisations as well as victims' rights groups who have claimed it will remove access to justice for victims and families affected by violence during the conflict. The only group to have welcomed the legislation is the British Veterans' Commission.

This week former Police Ombudsman for the North, Nuala O’Loan told the BBC the legislation was ‘not fit for purpose’.

The bill was further criticised on Thursday when it emerged the North’s former Lord Chief Justice Declan Morgan was appointed to oversee the ICRIR.

Thank you .@USRepKeating and .@RepBrianFitz for this important intervention on legacy.

RFJ welcomes this important, informed and swift statement following the appointment of Declan Morgan.

Families’ rights under international law must be upheld, not dismissed and denigrated pic.twitter.com/Yl7clGKMi9 — Relatives 4 Justice #NeverGivingUp (@RelsForJustice) May 16, 2023

Mark Thompson of victim’s group Relatives For Justice criticised the appointment before the legislation has even passed.

“The lack of transparency in the appointment is not surprising. Doing it before the legislation is even passed certainly is," he said. "Reconciliation is a by-product of truth, justice, accountability and reparations. The Bill of Shame which is void of law and rights, is totally incapable of meeting these core rights of victims.”