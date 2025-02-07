American Football: NFL confirms Croke Park will host the Steelers in 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers return to Croke Park where they played the Chicago Bears in a pre-season game in 1997 INPHO

THE news all fans of American Football have been waiting for is now confirmed as Croke Park will host a regular season game in 2025, with the Pittsburgh Steelers designated as the home team.

Rumours had been swirling for months that the NFL's International Series was set to touch down in Ireland, and it has now officially got the green light as Dublin becomes the latest city outside of the United States to host a game.

The series began in 2007 when the New York Giants and Miami Dolphins played at Wembley Stadium and London has become a home away from home for the League, with multiple games taking place each season and the Jacksonville Jaguars playing one home game per year there since the 2013 season, aside from the Covid year of 2020.

Since the beginning of the International Series, there have been 55 games played outside of the United States, with Munich, Frankfurt, São Paulo, Mexico City and Toronto all hosting games to date, while in 2025, Madrid and now Dublin will be the latest on the list.

Irish fans have flocked to games in England and Germany over the years, but now they have the opportunity to welcome the NFL later this year, having successfully hosted College games regularly in recent times.

However, the NFL's arrival is another huge step and highlights the growing popularity of American Football.

“We are delighted to officially bring a regular season NFL game to Ireland as part of our 2025 International Games slate,” said Executive Vice President International, League Events and Club Business at the NFL, Peter O'Reilly.

“Both the NFL and the Steelers franchise have deep roots and history in Ireland, and we’re looking forward to making our regular-season debut in Dublin, bringing our game to a large and passionate Irish fan base and underlining the NFL’s commitment to global growth.”

"The first ever regular season game in Ireland"



Has a great ring to it! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/sW2G96aXJv — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) February 7, 2025

It's perhaps fitting the Steelers will be in town as they took part in a pre-season game against the Chicago Bears back in 1997 - the last time NFL teams played in Ireland - while they are also linked through their president Art Rooney II whose family roots trace back to Newry, while his late father, Dan M. Rooney, served as U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009-2012 and was a co-founder of the Ireland Funds charity.

“We are very excited to be the designated team in the first regular season game to be played in Ireland this upcoming season,” said Steelers’ President Art Rooney II.

“The opportunity for the Pittsburgh Steelers to play in Ireland is truly special, not only because of the Rooney family history there, but also to play in front of the growing number of Steelers fans in Ireland. We are thrilled to be part of this historic event to represent Pittsburgh in a game that brings the NFL to the great sports fans in Ireland.”

The scramble for tickets is expected to be great with details on how to purchase, as well as the opposition and date of the game to be confirmed in spring when the NFL releases its full schedule.

But the inevitably sold-out crowd will be treated to a monumental sporting occasion as they give a céad míle fáilte to the NFL.

“We are absolutely delighted to welcome the NFL and the Pittsburgh Steelers to Croke Park,” said GAA President, Jarlath Burns.

“This event will not only highlight our stadium's world-class facilities but also reinforce the connections and love of sport shared between our communities.

"Croke Park is a proud symbol of Ireland’s rich sporting heritage, and hosting one of the world’s best sporting organisations is a momentous occasion for the entire country. It will be a special and unique event, celebrating the passion uniting two great sporting codes in the heart of Dublin.”

Fans can register for information around the 2025 NFL Dublin game here: www.nfl.com/dublin