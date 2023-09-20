Apply for Irish GCSE and A-Level classes at An Droichead

GAEILGE: You can apply to study GCSE or A-Level Irish at An Droichead

AN DROICHEAD will this week launch their classes for A-Level and GCSE qualifications in Irish.

The Cooke Street Irish language centre is one of the few places in Belfast outside of mainstream education which offer the qualifications for both A-Level and GCSE. GCSE classes begin next Monday at 7pm.

An Droichead’s hybrid learning methods mean participants can learn either in person or online. Students attending the academic classes will also be able to avail of the weekly adult classes free of charge.

An Droichead’s education programme has won awards with Glór na nGael and an Aisling awards and teaching is of an extremely high standard as attested by the diverse range of learners who attend from all age groups and backgrounds.

GCSE Irish is a one year course with formal examinations taking place in May/June. Registration for this course will close officially in October until the following academic year. The course will follow CCEA Modern languages – GCSE Irish specification. Class participants under-16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Examinations must be attended on dates and times set by CCEA.

The A-Level is designed for adult learners, however, applications from individuals that have achieved the AS Level Irish qualification reaching grade A-C may be considered.

