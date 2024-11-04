Annual Belvoir Toy Fair at the Beechlawn Hotel

Created over thirty years ago by the Ulster Model Club, Belvoir Toy Fair was an instant success and regularly saw collectors queuing around the block hoping to add that missing treasured item to their collection.

Last year Ulster Model Club made the decision to retire from the organising of the Toy Fair. Very keen for the legacy of this collector's favourite to continue, Kev’s Model Diecast was approached.

Kev is no stranger to collectors as he regularly holds events in Armagh, Banbridge and Newry together with Toy & Model Auctions. He’s also a long-time trader at Belvoir.

Keen to expand the event a new venue has been organised. Belvoir Toy Fair will be held on the 27th November 2024 at the Beechlawn Hotel Dunmurry, Belfast BT17 9RR. Doors open to public from 5pm.

If you require further information regarding the event or wish to book a table contact Kev on 07742670023.