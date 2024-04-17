Annual Darkness Into Light to take place on May 11 at Lámh Dhearg

THE morning of May 11 promises to be a special occasion as hundreds of people will leave Lámh Dhearg GAC for the annual Darkness Into Light walk.



The 5k walk in Hannahstown has become something of an institution in recent years, raising awareness around suicide and providing support and comfort for families who have been bereaved.



Peter Kane from Lámh Dhearg GAC, one of the organisers of the event, is urging local people to take part in the walk which is now in its eighth year.



“It started eight years ago but this is the sixth walk because we couldn’t do two of the years because of Covid,” he said.



“We leave Lámh Dhearg at 4.30am on May 11 and walk from darkness into sunrise. It really is a special occasion and I would urge anyone who hasn’t done it before to register this year.



“Fifty per cent of the money raised goes to Pieta, which is the umbrella group behind Darkness Into Light, but the rest of the money raised goes to Suicide Awareness and Support Group which is based on the Falls Road. Electric Ireland NI is also one of the sponsors.”

Margaret Walker, Emma Murphy, Luke Moreland and Nuala Finch

With mental health issues coming more to the fore, Peter said that the work that local mental health charities are doing “is increasing year on year”.



“1,500 people took part in Darkness Into Light last year in Hannahstown and we would like to better that this year and encourage more people to take part. I would also encourage organisations and clubs to join the most important sunrise of the year.



“We will also be at the Kennedy Centre this weekend with a stall as well as on May 4."



Lámh Dhearg club stalwarts Michael Boyle and Martin Fagan will also be taking part in a gruelling 100 mile walk from Croke Park in Dublin to Belfast for the Walk of Hope on April 27 and are looking the support of the local community.



You can register for Darkness Into Light at Lámh Dhearg at https://www.darknessintolight.ie/register/antrim

