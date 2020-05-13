Annual Féile an Phobail goes virtual for 2020

THE Féile an Phobail team have announced a ‘virtual’ festival for its 32nd year as a packed programme will be streamed to your front room. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 health and safety restrictions, an online programme will showcase a series of music concerts, debates, theatre, workshops and visual arts.

“We are working with our funders and partners to ensure we put on the best programme possible in the current climate,” said Director Kevin Gamble. “Féile is an all year-round programme of festivals and events, and as such we will also be moving some of our key events to our annual Féile an Earraigh programme in March 2021, with the aim of putting on a number of major shows. Féile is fully supportive of the public safety measures currently in place and of all front-line workers. We want to give everyone a Féile to enjoy and be part of, while ensuring we keep safe.FE

“We want to thank all our partners, funders, sponsors and stakeholders and our local community for their continued support and encouragement during this unprecedented time. Fan sa bhaile agus bí sábháilte.”

Click below for BBC report on the 2019 World Cribby Championships.

Kerby or cribby is a game you may associate with childhood fun on the streets. It may not be as common as it once was – but could that be about to change? Féile an Phobail hope to give it a new lease of life in a competition as part of this year's festival. Helen Jones reports: Posted by BBC Newsline on Thursday, 28 March 2019