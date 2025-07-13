Annual McCracken Irish language summer school launched

THE annual McCracken Summer School is set to return to North Belfast with people from all backgrounds returning to learn the Irish language.

The festival was launched this week at Cumann Cultúrtha Mhic Reachtain on the Antrim Road.

It will run from July 21 to August 2 with a range of events spread over two weeks with Irish courses, a series of concerts, talks, workshops, and much more.

There will be two Irish language courses available this year.

Course A – 21st July – 25th July

Course B – 28th July – 1st August

There will be five levels available: Complete Beginners, Beginner/Secondary Beginners, Lower Intermediate, Higher Intermediate and Higher Level

There will be four classes each day between 10am-4pm, Monday to Friday:

Class 1: 10am-11am

Class 2: 11.30am-12.30pm

Class 3: 1.30pm-2.30pm

Class 4: 3pm-4pm.

There will be a cost of £60 for one week. If you need any more information, please don’t hesitate to contact eolas@mhicreachtain.com or 02890749688.