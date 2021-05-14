SENIOR club football returns this weekend with some cracking fixtures across three divisions of the Antrim All-County Leagues.
Sunday evening’s clash between county champions Cargin and Lámh Dhearg at Hannahstown will be streamed live by pairctv.com at 5pm.
All other games on Sunday have a 2pm throw-in with Hugh McGettigan’s Rossa hosting West Belfast rivals St John’s, who have Paddy Nugent back at the helm for this season.
Carl McCabe takes charge of Naomh Éanna for the first time with the Hightown men travelling to Aghagallon while his former side St Gall’s host Gort na Móna.
Former Donegal selector and Queen’s manager Anthony McGrath has taken charge of St Brigid’s for the forthcoming campaign and they’ll face a tough opener away to Portglenone while the remaining Division One tie is a South West derby as Ahoghill host Creggan.
In Division Two, Intermediate champions Moneyglass begin their campaign away to Sarsfield’s while Junior winners Ardoyne are also on the road as they face Glenavy.
St Paul’s host neighbours St Teresa’s with Davitt’s at home to Glenravel.
Dunloy are at home to Aldergrove and Ballymena host Randalstown in the remaining games.
In Division Three, St Agnes’ and O’Donnell’s have home advantage over Ballycastle and Lochara Loch Lao respectively while St Pat’s host Éire Óg.
St Malachy’s make the trip up North Antrim to face Rasharkin while St Comgall’s are at home to Pearse’s.
Friday
All-County Reserve Division One (all games 7pm)
Portglenone v Rossa
Aghagallon v Ahoghill
St John’s v St Gall’s
St Brigid’s v Cargin
Gort na Móna v Naomh Éanna
Division Two
St Paul’s v Rasharkin
Aldergrove v Glenavy
St Comgall’s v Randalstown
Glenravel v Moneyglass
Sunday
All-County Football League Division One (All games 2pm unless stated)
Aghagallon v Naomh Éanna
St Gall’s v Gort na Móna
Portglenone v St Brigid’s
Rossa v St John’s
Ahoghill v Creggan
Lámh Dhearg v Cargin (5pm live on pairctv.com)
Division Two
Glenavy v Ardoyne
Dunloy v Aldergrove
Sarsfield’s v Moneyglass
St Paul’s v St Teresa’s
Ballymena v Randalstown
Davitt’s v Glenravel
Division Three
St Agnes’ v Ballycastle
O’Donnell’s v Laochra Loch Lao
St Comgall’s v Pearse’s
Rasharkin v St Malachy’s
St Pat’s Lisburn v Éire Óg