Antrim GAA: Club football season to begin with Lámh Dhearg vs Cargin streamed live

The game at Hannahstown between Lámh Dhearg and Cargin on Sunday will be streamed live by PaircTV at 5pm INPHO

SENIOR club football returns this weekend with some cracking fixtures across three divisions of the Antrim All-County Leagues.

Sunday evening’s clash between county champions Cargin and Lámh Dhearg at Hannahstown will be streamed live by pairctv.com at 5pm.

All other games on Sunday have a 2pm throw-in with Hugh McGettigan’s Rossa hosting West Belfast rivals St John’s, who have Paddy Nugent back at the helm for this season.

Carl McCabe takes charge of Naomh Éanna for the first time with the Hightown men travelling to Aghagallon while his former side St Gall’s host Gort na Móna.

Former Donegal selector and Queen’s manager Anthony McGrath has taken charge of St Brigid’s for the forthcoming campaign and they’ll face a tough opener away to Portglenone while the remaining Division One tie is a South West derby as Ahoghill host Creggan.

Our next live game....@lamhdheargclg v @Cargin_Gac sponsored by @GymcoBelfast



📆Sunday 16th May

🏟Lamh Dhearg, Hannahstown

🎥Live on @PaircTV



The games costs £5 and you can sign up via the link below: https://t.co/MDmlwUN8aT pic.twitter.com/SjWy2SCsIh — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) May 11, 2021

In Division Two, Intermediate champions Moneyglass begin their campaign away to Sarsfield’s while Junior winners Ardoyne are also on the road as they face Glenavy.

St Paul’s host neighbours St Teresa’s with Davitt’s at home to Glenravel.

Dunloy are at home to Aldergrove and Ballymena host Randalstown in the remaining games.

In Division Three, St Agnes’ and O’Donnell’s have home advantage over Ballycastle and Lochara Loch Lao respectively while St Pat’s host Éire Óg.

St Malachy’s make the trip up North Antrim to face Rasharkin while St Comgall’s are at home to Pearse’s.



Friday

All-County Reserve Division One (all games 7pm)

Portglenone v Rossa

Aghagallon v Ahoghill

St John’s v St Gall’s

St Brigid’s v Cargin

Gort na Móna v Naomh Éanna



Division Two

St Paul’s v Rasharkin

Aldergrove v Glenavy

St Comgall’s v Randalstown

Glenravel v Moneyglass



Sunday

All-County Football League Division One (All games 2pm unless stated)

Aghagallon v Naomh Éanna

St Gall’s v Gort na Móna

Portglenone v St Brigid’s

Rossa v St John’s

Ahoghill v Creggan

Lámh Dhearg v Cargin (5pm live on pairctv.com)



Division Two

Glenavy v Ardoyne

Dunloy v Aldergrove

Sarsfield’s v Moneyglass

St Paul’s v St Teresa’s

Ballymena v Randalstown

Davitt’s v Glenravel



Division Three

St Agnes’ v Ballycastle

O’Donnell’s v Laochra Loch Lao

St Comgall’s v Pearse’s

Rasharkin v St Malachy’s

St Pat’s Lisburn v Éire Óg