SPAR Craic 10k to return to the streets this St Patrick's Day

THE distance might be 10k, but we’ve taken a long road to get back to this point. Thankfully, the 2022 St Patrick’s Day SPAR Craic 10k returns to the streets of Belfast.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of the popular race in March of 2020 while last year’s race took place as a virtual event, with runners joining in from Manchester to Manhattan.

Last year’s global race was a huge success, but organisers are thrilled to be able to return to the heart of Belfast for the traditional St Patrick’s Day showpiece.

Since its inception back in 2015, upwards of 2,000 runners attend the annual event and it is now a staple of the local St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the city.

As ever, the race will begin in front of Belfast City Hall and will finish in Ormeau Park via West Belfast with the race taking place as part of Belfast City Council’s efforts to create an all-inclusive celebration on the feast day of our national saint.

Title sponsors SPAR are delighted to be back on board supporting the event once again. Commenting on the partnership, Bronagh Luke, Head of Corporate Marketing at Henderson Group, which owns the SPAR brand in Northern Ireland said: “It was fantastic to see the engagement around the world for last year’s SPAR Craic 10K, but we’re delighted to get even more feet on the street with the event firmly back in Belfast city centre this year.

“The SPAR Craic 10K has become a must-run in local athletes’ schedules and a fantastic tradition to kick off the celebrations of the day for runners of all levels.

“We hope those who joined us from their own streets and roads will make it to Belfast this year to feel the camaraderie of the event from City Hall to Ormeau Park.”

Register now for the SPAR Craic 10k 2022💚

Early🐦 offer only £18 👇https://t.co/YqiJEYjpl1 pic.twitter.com/3NT1m3nC9T — SPAR Craic10K (@SPARcraic10k) January 5, 2022

Entry fee includes a personalised bib, chip, medal and finish line refreshments.

Our charity partner, Marie Curie will receive a £1 donation from every registration fee.

Any runners aged 16 or under who wish to run must be accompanied by adult and a consent form should be sent to organisers by parents or guardian. All participants are expected to adhere to Covid-19 guidelines.

An early bird offer of entry fee for £18 runs until Monday, February 28, after which time the fee will be £25 per participant.

Online registration will close on March 11 at midnight and, after that date, late registrations can be made by calling 028 90 611916.

Prizes are up for grabs for the first three home in both the male and female categories. First place will take away £100 in cash, an engraved piece of Belfast Crystal, a SPAR Craic 10k neck scarf, a Pure Running goody bag as well as free entry into next year’s SPAR Craic 10k.

Prizes of £25 gift vouchers for Pure Running for the Master categories for both male and female will also be awarded in the following age categories: 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64 and over 65.

For more information visit www.aisling-events.com/event/spar-craic-10k-2022.