Antrim GAA clubs to march in Belfast in support of Gaza

CEASEFIRE CALL: There was another large demonstration in support of Gaza on Saturday in Belfast Photo: Jim Corr

BELFAST GAA clubs are organising a massive rally in Belfast next week against the Israeli campaign of genocide in Gaza.

After meeting in O'Donnells GAC, Gaels from St Paul's, O'Donovan Rossa, Sarsfield's, Lámh Dhearg, St John's, Laochra Loch Lao, Davitts, Ardoyne Kickhams, St Enda's, O’Donnell, St Galls, Gort na Mona, St Theresa's and St Agnes came together to form Antrim Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza.

Also joining the group were members of Irish language and cultural organisations, Forám na nóg, Cairde Palestine, Gaeil an Ghleanna and Glór na Mona.



Speaking on forming the group Michael Doherty from Sarsfield’s GAC said seeing the efforts recently made by Dublin and Meath GAA players who have put themselves and their clubs at the fore of weekly mass marches had inspired their fellow Antrim Gaels.

PALESTINE: Antrim Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza will hold a march for Palestine on 10 February

As a result of the recent meeting, Antrim Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza have organised a massive march in Belfast for Saturday 10 February which will leave from Writer's Square in the Cathedral Quarter at 1pm before heading towards Belfast City Hall. The group have asked any and all GAA clubs and cultural groups from across Ireland to attend and wear their club colours during the march.

Michael said: “With over 25,000 civilians including 10,000 babies/children, over 5,000 women and 350 healthcare workers among those killed in Israeli airstrikes and armed actions, we can no longer remain silent.

"We need to show the Palestinian people in Gaza that we care and we need to demonstrate to the Zionist Government in Israel and their Western allies that this savagery cannot continue unchallenged.”

The next meeting for Antrim Gaels Against Genocide in Gaza will take place on Thursday 1 February at 8pm in O'Donnell's GAC and all members and representatives of GAA clubs or language/cultural activists are welcome to attend.