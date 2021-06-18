Antrim Hurling Leagues: Crunch fixtures aplenty as divisions take shape

IT'S a return to hurling action in the Antrim Leagues this weekend with the majority of fixtures taking place on Sunday as the divisions begin to take shape.

County champions, Dunloy, are in the city as they make the trip to Corrigan Park to face St John's.

Both clubs have been short of their considerable county contingents for the most part throughout the campaign, so there will be the opportunity for both management teams to run their eye over squad members.

Dunloy have taken just four out of a possible 10 points so far, but with many to rejoin the panel for Championship, it would be wide of the mark to suggest Gregory O'Kane's men have struggled.

The same can be said of the Johnnies who sent out a major warning with their demolition of Naomh Éanna last time out and will be keen to follow that win up with another against the North Antrim men.

The Division One action begins at 11.30am on the Ards Peninulsa as Ballycastle make the long trek to face Ballycran, while Ballygalget head in the opposite direction for a meeting with table-toppers, Cushendall.

It is a late start at Rossa Park (3.15pm) as the hosts, who sit in second and will be delighted with the displays by many young faces, pit themselves against Loughgiel who enter the weekend in mid-table, albeit having played a game less than the majority of clubs.

The opening game of the weekend takes place in Division 2A as Gort na Móna welcome Clooney Gaels to West Belfast.

The Ahoghill club sits on top of the group on scoring difference, while the Gorts are bottom having picked up one point so far, but will be keen to make home advantage count.

On Sunday, Sarsfield's will aim to stay in the hunt at the top when they host Armoy, while Dungannon are at home to Cushendun in the other game.

In 2B, the city clubs all face away days in the seven-team division that has four clubs locked on six points, with the remaining all on two.

Bredagh and Glenariffe are in the former bracket and they will meet in the Glens in what is a good test for both, while St Gall's will hope to keep pace at the to when they make the trip to Cloughmills.

St Paul's have just one win from four and they are in Carey for the afternoon.

In Division Three, Glenarm lead the way on nine points and they will be going to maintain top-spot when they travel to Davitt's on Sunday afternoon.

Carryduff are breathing down their necks and the South Belfast club enjoy home comforts against Glenravel who are in the mix at the top.

St Teresa's are yet to get off the mark, but will have hopes that they can do just that as they host a Rasharkin side that has just one win from five, while there is an early start in Armagh as Cuchullains host Derry outfit, Na Magha.

Lámh Dhearg boast a perfect record in Division Four and they can maintain that when they take on Dungannon's reserves at midday, with second-place Latharna Óg at Woodlands where they go up against St Agnes'.

Ardoyne have had a positive campaign to date and they welcome cross-city newcomers St Brigid's to North Belfast, while Loch Mór Dál gCais face Ballymena at Falls Park in a battle between two teams on six points.

Weekend fixtures (all Sunday 2pm unless stated)

Doherty Woodshavings Antrim Hurling League Division One

Portaferry v Ballycastle (11.30am)

St John's v Dunloy (1.30pm)

Cushendall v Ballygalget

O'Donovan Rossa v Loughgiel (3.15pm)

Antrim Hurling League Division 2A

Gort na Móna v Clooney Gaels (Saturday, 2.30pm)

Eoghan Ruadh, Dungannon v Cushendun

Sarsfield's v Armoy

Antrim Hurling League Division 2B

Glenariffe v Bredagh

Carey v St Paul's

Cloughmills v St Gall's

Antrim Hurling League Division Three

Cuchulainns, Armagh v Na Magha (1pm)

Carryduff v Glenravel

Davitt's v Glenarm

St Teresa's v Rasharkin

Antrim Hurling League Division Four

Dungannon v Lámh Dhearg (12pm)

Ardoyne v St Brigid's

Loch Mór Dál gCais v All Saints, Ballymena

St Agnes' v Latharna Óg