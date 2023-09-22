Antrim IFC: Sarsfield’s and Glenravel reunite at semi-final stage

OB Construction Antrim Intermediate Football Championship, semi-finals

Sarsfield’s v Glenravel (Toome, Saturday, 4pm)

IT has been a familiar path for Sarsfield’s in the knockout phase of the Antrim Intermediate Championship as for the second straight year, it required a victory over St Paul’s in the last eight to secure a semi-final against Glenravel.

These sides met at Dunsilly 12 months ago when Sarsfield’s looked in flying form, only to lose out to Con Magee’s in fairly conclusive style.

Ryan McQuillan did the bulk of the scoring on that occasion, but it was around the middle where Glenravel built their platform as Callum and David Higgins ruled the roost and Eoin Hynds also caused headaches.

So, the debate surrounding this game is whether the Paddies can come up with a plan to redress the balance this time around.

Glenravel is certainly the form team, having come through the four-club Group One with a 100 per cent record and then took care of business against Gort na Móna in the last eight with Hynds, Higgins, Aidan O’Donnell and Rian Lennon all on the board.

The Division Two champions are on an upward curve and will be determined to get back to the final having lost out to Dunloy in the 202 decider, ,but then Sarsfield’s won’t exactly be short of ambition either and will certainly feel they have a point to prove after last year’s meeting between the teams where they just didn’t perform.

They too have reached this stage in decent shape having won both group games and then held off St Paul’s in the last eight.

Perhaps having to battle against their neighbours this time around, rather than in the emphatic manner of last year, will steel them for action a little better.

They have plenty of quality too with the McKernan clan, Niall McKenna, Garry Lennon, Cormac Murray, Phillip McPeake and corner-back Caoimhin McDonnell all impressing.

Nine points was the difference in last year’s semi-final and while Glenravel will be tipped by many to return to the decider, Sarsfield’s will be determined to make up for last year and should they perform, then they can be at least within striking distance.

Ballymena v St Teresa’s (Hightown, Saturday, 4pm)

The Intermediate Championship has been true to form with all four group winners reaching the semi-finals and it’s St Teresa’s and All Saints who battle it out in Saturday’s other semi-final at Hightown.

St Teresa’s topped Group Two with victories over Ardoyne and St Patrick’s, Lisburn before coming through a thrilling last eight clash against Aldergrove.

It wasn’t all plain sailing against the Crumlin club as they fell behind early and were forced to fight their way back. That they did so with Jay Mallon and Conor O’Rawe leading the charge.

Phillip Maguire remains central to the Glen Road men and his influence was crucial the last day, as it will also need to be this weekend, but there is plenty of experience and quality in the ranks with Robbie Gallagher, Anton Taylor and Niall McCann capable of flipping things their side’s way.

Ballymena did have a much more impressive league campaign this year and won a meeting between the teams fairly conclusively, but Championship remains a different animal.

Still, Liam Bradley’s men did what they had to do in Group Three, coming back fro an opening draw against Aldergrove to demolish St Comgall’s to top the pile on scoring difference and then they took care of business against Ardoyne in the last eight.

Two goals from Connell Lemon were crucial for All Saints, but then so too was the influence of Sean McVeigh, Emmet Killough and Ronan McKillop to fend off the North Belfast men.

Ballymena will feel they have greatly underachieved in the Championship in recent times but give the impression of a team a little more assured this time around.

But this is a game in which both teams will be quietly confident of victory and it is anticipated there will not be a lot in it come the final whistle.

