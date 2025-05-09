Boxing: Cacace intends to continue his inspiring journey

Anthony Cacace and Leigh Wood at Thursday's press conference ahead of their super-featherweight battle on Saturday night Pic by Queensberry/Leigh Dawney

What is the raison d'être of a prizefighter? Well, the clue is in the name. Titles, legacy and glory are all central, but in Anthony Cacace's case, it has always been about securing a future for himself and his family.

The 'Andytown Apache' jumps in at the deep end once again tomorrow night when he takes on Leigh Wood in the Nottingham man's home town.

To do so, he had to relinquish the IBF super-featherweight title, but a piece of pimped-up jewellery is not what drives him. Instead, the rewards come in the form of putting a roof over his family's head and having food on the table.

Cacace is a throwback in many ways. The glitz and glamour that some crave is of no interest to him, and silk pyjamas won't be found in his cupboard.

He is a fighting man, one who had to claw his way from the depths to get to these big nights and that has fueled his recent fairytale run, of which he intends to keep going tomorrow night.

"I've been skint my whole life," he reflected.

"I've had nothing, zero. I get myself in debt every time (for training camps). Up until two years ago, I spent thousands of other people's money to get to where I am. All these sponsors that have been helping me out - they have literally paid for me to get to where I am.

"I've got children. A couple of pounds would have went to the children and a couple of pounds into my camp.

"I'm no millionaire, but I've got a couple of pounds. After this fight, I buy a house and go get a job again.

"I can't complain. This life has given me more than what I ever thought. It was a struggle at times. I couldn't afford diesel two years ago to get to the gym - like a tenner.

"To be sitting with a couple of pounds in the bank, going to buy a house soon, never going to have a mortgage - that's what I get in this game for, for that reason. And I've done it by the grace of God.

"I was never really in touching distance of it. I got an opportunity and I took it."

The Apache is feeling right at home in Nottingham 😅#CacaceWood | May 10th | Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham | @daznboxing pic.twitter.com/Cv88BhvhJR — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) May 8, 2025

That opportunity came in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 12 months ago when he was given the chance to challenge Joe Cordina for the IBF title.

Outside of local boxing circles, it was a case of 'Anto who?', but he grabbed his chance and took the Welshman apart.

Out of nowhere, Cacace was the name on everyone's lips and not just in boxing circles.

Just another face on the road was now a man everyone wanted to know and young people want to be.

A mural on South Link dedicated to him relays his story of triumph over adversity and on Saturday night, he intends to keep that going.

The titles are great, but letting the young people of Belfast and beyond know their dreams can become reality is the true legacy he wants to leave.

"Keep going," is his message.

"You'd see young children running around the estate. Like, they're coming by my door: 'That's Anto Caccae's house, that's Anto Cacace's car'.

"I want to inspire these children never to give up on their dreams. Never to give up, even if it seems so far-fetched that they'll never be there.

"You're so close, but you just don't realise it. You just want to keep inspiring, so let's keep this journey going."