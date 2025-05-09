Gaelic Games: Hurling action resumes in the Antrim leagues this Sunday

THERE is a three-way tie at the top of Division One in Antrim hurling with the run towards the split beginning to heat up.

Victory for St John’s at Rossa last weekend saw them close the gap on their old rivals and the Johnnies are back at home this week with Portaferry the visitors, while Rossa will seek to put that first loss of the season behind them when they travel to Cushendall.

Loughgiel make up the leading trio and they have an earlier start on Sunday as they host Ballygalget.

Naomh Éanna have secured back-to-back wins and they will seek to continue their run when they host Dunloy, while Ballycastle have Ballycran for company as the Down side remains the only team yet to pick up a point so far.

In Division Two, Clooney Gaels and Glenariffe are joint-top with perfect records and the Ahoghill men host Carey with Oisin’s welcoming Bredagh to the Glens.

Sarsfield’s are also in north Antrim as the Paddies bit to climb off the foot of the table as they head to Cushendun.

Carryduff suffered their first loss at the weekend and they will seek to get back to wining ways when they host Creggan, while St Paul’s will hope to build upon that win over the South Belfast side when they host Cloughmills.

Elsewhere, St Gall’s make the trip to Randalstown to face Tír na nÓg and Glenarm host Loughgiel II.

There is a top versus bottom clash in Division Three with Dunloy II, involved in a three-way tie at the summit, heading to Naomh Éanna II who are yet to get off the mark.

Armoy welcome Davitt’s on Sunday with Gort na Móna at home to the other of the leading pack, Rasharkin. Lámh Dhearg are on the road to take on Cushendall II, while Ballycastle II welcome Glenravel.

St Brigid’s sit on top of Division Four with a perfect record and they travel across town on Sunday to take on an Ardoyne team which is just a point off the pace.

Belfast Saints will host St Paul’s II, while Rossa II are at home to Ballymena and Larne will hope to grab their first points when they host Loch Mór Dál gCais.

Throw-in times are subject to change.

Sunday’s fixtures

O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division One (4pm)

Loughgiel v Ballygalget (12pm)

St John’s v Portaferry

Naomh Éanna v Dunloy (3pm)

Cushendall v O’Donovan Rossa

Ballycastle v Ballycran



O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division Two (2pm)

St Paul’s v Cloughmills

Glenariffe v Bredagh (1pm)

Carryduff v Creggan

Clooney Gaels v Carey

Cushendun v Sarsfield’s

Tír na nÓg v St Gall’s

Glenarm v Loughgiel II



O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division Three (2pm)

Armoy v Davitt’s

Naomh Éanna II v Dunloy II (1pm)

Cushendall II v Lámh Dhearg

Gort na Móna v Rasharkin

Ballycastle II v Glenravel



O’Neills Antrim Hurling League Division Four (2pm)

Belfast Saints v St Paul’s II

Ardoyne v St Brigid’s

O’Donovan Rossa II v Ballymena

Latharna Óg v Loch Mór Dál gCais

