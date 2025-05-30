LGFA: Ladies footballers begin campaign

HAVING already won the Division Four League title and Ulster Junior Championship, Antrim’s ladies will begin their quest for a treble when they open their All-Ireland Junior campaign with a trip to Longford on Sunday (2pm).

The Saffrons were drawn in the four-team Group B, which will also see them host London a fortnight later and travel to Carlow at the end of June, with the top two advancing into the semi-finals.

With five teams in Group A, it makes the route to the last four that little bit more straightforward, but Michael Devlin and Chris Scullion’s charges enter this competition with a huge target on their back after the year they have had to date, where they have won all 12 games thus far.

One of those victories came at home to Sunda’s opposition in the league back in February when Antrim secured a 4-10 to 1-8 victory with Theresa Mellon (two), Lara Dahunsi and Anna Mulholland finding the net.

All three, along with team captain Bronagh Devlin, Ciara Brown, Niamh McIntosh and goalkeeper Aine Devlin, were named on the Team of Division Four to exemplify the consistency of performances and they will hope to continue that after getting the better of Derry in the Ulster final a fortnight ago.

Antrim were winners of the Junior Championship in 2022 and although they were relegated from Intermediate last year, the signs are they have bounced back in fine style and will want to complete the job.

However, they have not had it all their own way during their unbeaten run and will be aware they will be tested on the road this week.

Longford made a decent start to the year, but have fallen away and are without a win since defeating Kilkenny in January, although there was a draw with Leitrim in March. They were one and done in the Leinster Intermediate Championship, but will see home advantage against the favourites this weekend as an opportunity for a scalp.

🏆TG4 All Ireland Junior Championship🏆



Our senior ladies begin their All Ireland campaign this Sunday with a match away.



Antrim v @LongfordLgfa



⏰2pm

📍Glennon Brothers, Pearse Park, Longford



Best of luck to our senior ladies & management 🟡⚪️ pic.twitter.com/adEN8Gcp0B — Antrim LGFA (@AntrimLGFA) May 28, 2025

Antrim must ensure they avoid any complacency as top spot in the group will secure a semi-final against the second-placed team from Group A and that will be the target, so a good start this weekend is a must if they are to do just that.



Caomgs begin campaign at home to Offaly



It's also the start of the Championship for Antrim's camógs this weekend as the Saffrons host Offaly in their opening Intermediate Group One game in Portglenone (throw-in 2pm).

Like their football counterparts, the camogs have enjoyed a fruitful 2025 as they bounced back from last year's disappointments, winning the Division 1B title in the league with victory over Clare and having dropped down from Senior last term, will be aiming to bounce right back.

As well as this week's opener against The Faithful, they have an away trip to Westmeath before hosting Meath in their bid to reach the knockout phase where the ultimate ambition will be to get their hands on the trophy they last won in 2021 before spending four years in the top tier.

The top team in each group will reach the semi-finals, with second playing third from the corresponding group in the quarters.

Antrim will begin as favourites with Offaly and Meath having been in Division 2A of the League, while they were big winners of Westmeath in 1B, but a good start is essential this weekend.

