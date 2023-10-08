Antrim SFC: Johnston goals help Cargin to title number 12

Cargin celebrate their 12th county title after victory over Dunloy at Corrigan Park on Sunday INPHO

Northern Switchgear Antrim Senior Football Championship final.

Erin's Own, Cargin 2-10 Dunloy Cuchullain's 0-11

CARGIN retained the Antrim Senior Football Championship at Corrigan Park on Sunday as goals in each half from Conhuir Johnston proved decisive to see them land their 12th county title and deny Dunloy their first in 87 years.

At crucial times in the game, they answered the stern questions that were being put to them by a Dunloy team bidding for their first senior football win since 1936, inflicting their own game-plan and nullifying the Dunloy pace as they closed down avenues and got key scores at crucial stages.

It was typical of how Cargin have gone about their business in this championship, always trusting the process and finding their way through when they were tested to make it title number 12.

"It's easy to forget the length of time we played with 14 men, but you just have to adjust," said Cargin manager Ronan Devlin.

"The whole game-plan goes out the window, but I'm delighted.

"Dunloy put it up to us, but I always felt we were that wee bit ahead and I didn't feel under pressure. I just thought we were great.

"You have to celebrate these as it's the 100-year anniversary of the club and it's important to celebrate another Antrim Championship, but we do have eyes on the next step. These boys are capable of going further and that's what they want to do."

Antrim SFC Champions in their centenary year! Comhghairdeas @Cargin_Gac 💚🤍 pic.twitter.com/AsQknDdmFM — Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) October 8, 2023

Despite this being their first senior football final in 82 years, Dunloy - well used to county final day in the other code - were far from overawed and after Tomás McCann kicked an early free for Cargin, Keelan Molloy hit back in kind.

Deaglan Smith then put them ahead as as their pace on the break was evident, but they came up the Cargin wall who were content to keep the ball and take the sting out of this game.

Conal Cunning did add to the Dunloy lead midway through the opening half with James Laverty hitting back immediately off a turnover.

Sean O'Neill levelled and Eoin O'Neill edged Dunloy back ahead but Cargin were then dealt a blow as Eunan Quinn, booked just six minutes before, was show red for taking out Dunloy goalkeeper Sean Doherty in the air on 21 minutes.

It wouldn't hit hem hard considering their keep-ball strategy around the middle and on 27 minutes, their patience paid off as a rapid break saw Sean O'Neill pass inside to Conhuir Johnston who displayed great compose to steady and poke to the net.

Dunloy did have the final say of the half with Kevin McQuillan tipping a Conal Cunning shot over with Cargin 1-3 to 0-5 at the break.

Cunning levelled three minutes into the second period and then kicked Dunloy ahead from a free after John Carron blazed wide at the other end, but Cargin stuck to the process and Tomás McCann - off target with a few earlier chances - landed a free and then the put the squeeze on.

Conhuir Johnston celebrates scoring the opening goal

The introduction of Michael McCann and Pat Shivers proved pivotal as Shivers landed a free and McCann got his hands on the ball at vital times, helping the Toome side take charge as Dunloy's running game just couldn't get any traction.

Sean O'Neill fired over and then after Keelan Molloy pulled one back,McCann showed great awareness to kick a free quickly into Johnston on the right end line and the 18-year-old did superbly to cut in and ripple the net on 52 minutes put four between them.

Cunning and Seaan Elliott halved the gap from placed balls, but Cargin just always had the answers with Shivers and Tomás McCann hitting two spice in stoppage time and although Molloy thumped over at the death with goal in mind, it was a consolation as Cargin made it a centenary year to remember with their 12th county title.

CARGIN: John McNabb; Ronan Gribbin, Kevin McShane, Kevin O'Boyle; Justin Crozier, Paul McCann, Sean O'Neill (0-2); John Carron, Gerard McCann; James Laverty (0-1), Conhuir Johnston (2-0), David Johnston; Jamie Gribbin, Eunan Quinn, Tomás McCann (0-4, all frees).

Subs: Michael McCann for G McCann (36), Pat Shivers (0-03, 1 free) for D Johnston (36), Benen Kelly for R Gribbin (44), Mark Kelly for J Gribbin (60+2), Cahor Donnelly for S O'Neill (60+4).

DUNLOY: Sean Doherty; Conor Kinsella, Eoin McFerran, James Scally; Chrissy McMahon, Deaglan Smith (0-1), Oran Quinn; Keelan Molloy (0-3, 2 frees), Ryan McGarry; Seaan Elliott (0-1, 45), Conal Cunning (0-4, 2 frees), Eoin O'Neill (0-1); Karl Fitzpatrick, Kevin McQuillan (0-1), Nigel Elliott.

Subs: Michael Smith for K McQuillan (40), Aodhán McGarry for K Fitzpatrick (40), Eoghan McGrath for J Scally (60)

REFEREE: Colm McDonald (St Gall's)