North Belfast appeal to find missing African Grey parrot

AN online appeal has been launched to find an African Grey parrot which has gone missing from Ophir Gardens, off the Antrim Road.

The exotic bird is native to equatorial Africa and can be usually found from Kenya to the eastern part of the Ivory Coast.

Issuing an appeal for its return, the Lost Paws NI Facebook page said that Ozzie went missing from his home today (20 December) and asked for anyone who has seen or heard him to message the page directly.

