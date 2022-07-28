Appeal to treat local homeless man with respect

THE manager of a West Belfast food bank has appealed to the public to be respectful of a local homeless man who is sleeping rough in Andersonstown.

Foodstock Manager, Paul Doherty, took to social media following sad revelations that a man had pitched a tent outside shops on the Andersonstown Road.

Mr Doherty said Foodstock is working to find the man emergency accommodation and appealed for people to "please be kind".

"Conor is a homeless man currently sleeping rough in Andersonstown," he said.

"If you see him, please be kind. Sadly others haven't and he has experienced real difficulty recently.

"We are working alongside other agencies right now to try and get him into emergency accommodation. It is appalling that this man has been left to live like this with little or no support."