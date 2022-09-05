WATCH: Applejacks Café on Glen Road is one of 'Belfast's best coffee spots'

SITUATED on Caffrey Avenue on the Glen Road, Applejacks Café is a local hotspot you won’t want to miss out on.

The café, which is particularly popular with school kids in the area, was listed on TripAdvisor among ‘‘11 of Belfast’s best coffee spots to grab your caffeine fix across the city’’ showing that Applejacks has something for everyone.

Opened daily, the café has an extensive new menu available all day. This includes an all-day fry, pancake stacks and soup and sandwiches as well as hot wraps, salad bowls and much more.

For those with a sweeter tooth, Nutella pancakes, milkshakes and ice-cream are all available for purchase.

With its recent refurbishment and new rose-themed Applejacks wall, this is the ideal location to get that Instagram snap.

Only a five-minute drive from Colin Glen, Ireland’s Leading Adventure Park, Applejacks Café is the perfect spot to satisfy your every need at an affordable price.

Outside of the building, the café has an outdoor terrace where you can take in some breath-taking views of Belfast.