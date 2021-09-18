Author Susan McKay headlines autumn agenda at Áras Uí Chonghaile

Áras Uí Chonghaile (The James Connolly Visitor Centre) is to host an array of exciting events as part of their latest autumn programme.

The events series will kick-off on Tuesday 21st September with ‘The Future of Unionism’, a discussion with Susan McKay and Sarah Creighton. This will be a ‘hybrid’ event, with a small in-person audience as well as a virtual audience.

Other events of interest include a talk on the 1920 Hunger Striker Michael Fitzgerald, and the Irish premiere of ‘Killing Kelly’, an investigative film into the circumstances around the death of Dr David Kelly and the invasion of Iraq.

There will also be a concert with the incredibly talented Bernadette Morris in Conway Mill, paying homage to the work of Connolly and his work with ‘The Linen Slaves of Belfast’.

Commenting on the programme, Áras Uí Chonghaile manager, Séanna Walsh, said: "With the relaxation of some Covid restrictions, it has been wonderful to welcome visitors back to Áras Uí Chonghaile. We remain vigilant of the impact of the pandemic and have structured many of our events that they can be enjoyed both in-person and online, taking forward what we have learned from the last 18 months."

Registration is required for all events and further information can be found by clicking here.