Connolly Was There: Áras Uí Chonghaile pledges to defy Covid to bring Rising leader's epic story to the world

THE NEW winter programme at the James Connolly Centre – Áras Uí Chonghaile – on the Falls Road is set to bring the Connolly story “to the world”.

Delivered virtually due to Covid-19 restrictions, the programme will run from October through to December and include the launch of new podcast ‘Glór’ from the extensive Connolly library.

“The interesting and though-provoking events in our Clár Geimhridh will engage and inspire our audience,” said Centre Manager Séanna Walsh.

“As part of our winter programme we will be discussing revolutionary women, left-wing politics and award-winning films as well our new podcast Glór,” he said.

GLÓR at Leabharlann Uí Chonghaile 📣



We are delighted to announce the launch of a new podcast from Áras Uí Chonghaile!



Our first episode with Laurence McKeown is live now 🙌🏼



🔍GLÓR at Leabharlann Uí Chonghaile on Spotify

🔗 https://t.co/4mzKBlh0IY pic.twitter.com/uXrB4LWEkm — Áras Uí Chonghaile | James Connolly Visitor Centre (@JamesConnollyVC) September 30, 2020

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey, Chairperson of Fáilte Feirste Thair, commended the centre.

“There are some excellent events included in the James Connolly Visitor Centre’s programme,” he said.

“It’s something to look forward to during the coming winter months and even better that there will be free access online for everyone to enjoy.

“Unfortunately we can’t welcome the world to Áras Uí Chonghaile in these Covid-19 times, however, this new and exciting virtual programme will bring the James Connolly story to the world.”

James Connolly Centre’s development officer Clíodhna Nic Bhranair added: “With many people unable to travel to the centre due to the current pandemic, we’ve had ongoing requests for our books and merchandise to be made available online. We’re delighted that our new online gift shop is now up and running and we’ve had lots of demand so far from right across the globe.”

The full winter programme for Áras Uí Chonghaile can be viewed here.